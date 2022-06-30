Tom Holland ♥ ️ Zendaya on the cover of Vogue Italia (and some info on their love story)

It’s the couple of the year, it must be said. Tom Holland and Zendaya – or if you like Spiderman and Mary Jane – are beautiful, young and successful. And reserved too, just enough to ignite our curiosity. Their love story came out only at the end of 2021 but they have known each other since 2016, when they met on the set of Spiderman. Since then, some sporadic appearances on social media and some interviews, without ever compromising too much, had already given us hope … Some examples? During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom recounts his first meeting with Zendaya in October 2016 and admits he was “so, so, so agitated.” So we all thought: Isn’t he already in crush for her? And again: during the Spiderman promotion tour one of Zendaya’s comments seems unequivocal: «Everyone deserves a hype man like Tom Holland“.

And now that Zendaya is the protagonist of the cover of Vogue Italia in July, here comes the support of Tom with three “😍😍😍” hearts. The 25-year-old actress, who has become an icon of grace and beauty especially for the younger generations, shared the images taken for Vogue by Elizaveta Porodina with her 146 million followers on her social networks.

Her words: “It was a dream to shoot this cover, thank you very much @vogueitalia✨ “.

In addition to Tom, comments and reactions were not long in coming: from Pierpaolo Piccioli to Lorde, from Barbie Ferreira to Hunter Schaffer. And then the brands, Maison Valentino and Bulgari among the first of course, since the actress wears a honeycomb stitch chiffon mini dress with embroidery and rhinestones from the collection “Anatomy of Couture“By Valentino and a platinum necklace with emeralds and diamonds, from the Alta Gioielleria collection”Eden The Garden of Wonders“By Bulgari.

Special, however, the comment of the photographer: Working with you is a dream and I dont want to wake up @zendaya ❤️. Working with you has been a dream, I don’t want to wake up.