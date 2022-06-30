Tom Hanks regrets acting in The Da Vinci Code – Film and TV – Culture

On September 8, all Disney fans will be able to enjoy a new ‘Live action’, this time ‘Pinocchio’, a film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, who will play the tender ‘Geppetto’.

Hanks is one of the most famous and acclaimed actors in Hollywood, not in vain has he won two Oscars for his performances in ‘Philadelphia’ and ‘Forrest Gump’.

But its success is not only evident in awards, Tom Hanks has been one of the actors with the most numbers at the box office. For example, the ‘The Da Vinci Code’ trilogy grossed an estimated $1.5 billion..

However, the actor is not very proud of the movies based on Dan Brown’s books. Why?

Tom Hanks played ‘Robert Langdon’ in ‘The Da Vinci Code’.

In a recent interview with ‘The New York Times’, Tom Hanks criticized the story of ‘The Da Vinci Code’ and said: “Those sequels to ‘Robert Langdon’ are nonsense. ‘The Da Vinci Code’ was nonsense”.

The 65-year-old artist stressed that the production, more than making a portrait of reality, what he sought was to entertain, so it was a predictable story.

“About as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage“, he explained.

Still, Tom clarified that his criticism is not directed at Dan Brown’s books but rather at the movies, which he says represented a “ridiculous” trail of clues.

Nevertheless, Hanks does not regret having participated in the film, as he assured that he was not against purely commercial cinema as long as it is a good businessalthough the last delivery generated some doubts.

The cutscenes promise a distraction and are as cynical as a crossword puzzle.

“There’s nothing wrong with good trading, as long as it’s good trading… By the time we made the third movie (Inferno), we showed that it wasn’t good trading.“, expressed the American to ‘The New York Times’.

Among the good experiences he remembers from filming is the fact that he was able to celebrate his birthday in the Great Hall and being close to the Mona Lisa.

“We were shooting in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa! They brought me a birthday cake in the Great Hall! Who gets to have that experience? Any cynicism there? Hell no!“, he concluded.

