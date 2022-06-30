Tom Cruise, sunbaenim!: actor is viral in Korea for gestures like k-pop idol, premiere Top gun Maverick, video gyaru heart | Asian culture

The cast of “Top gun: Maverick” visited South Korea for the film’s premiere, and the actors did not disappoint with their fan service. Tom Cruise she won over the public since her appearance on the red carpet by repeating the usual gestures of a k pop star Videos of the event soon went viral on social media.

The phrase ‘Tom Cruise, sunbaenim’ (a term of respect to refer to someone with more experience) was a trend among K-pop fans, who joked with the actor’s naturalness. “It shows that he prepared himself!” Users commented.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS: Taehyung confesses what he said to Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Grammy presentation

The Hollywood star arrived in Seoul on June 17 and on Sunday the 19th, she took a dip in popularity at the red carpet event organized at the lotte tower. Both Cruise and his co-stars posed with the ‘finger heart’ or heart with their fingers.

Tom Cruise and Jay Ellis. Photo: Lotte

Waving closely to fans, Cruise also ‘completed the hearts’ of those with outstretched hands. In one video, he is seen learning the ‘gyaru peace’ pose, which is popular among young Koreans and K-pop idols after it was popularized by IVE’s Rei.

The famous gyaru pose and k-pop idols following the trend. Photo: Twitter

On the other hand, the clip in which Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powel, Jay Ellis and Greg Tarzan Davis pose as a team on the red carpet stage borders on 4 million views on Twitter.

In the moment shown below, the MC/hostess asks the actors to pose with various heart shapes for photos. Cruise applies several including the heart with his cheek. Once again, the gyaru pose was essential in the session.

Tom Cruise is viral for his gestures in Korea. Photo: Twitter

Tom Cruise in South Korea. Photo: capture YouTube