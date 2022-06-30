Tips for Prime Day 2022, how to buy at the best price.

Share

We show you the keys so you can buy with confidence on Amazon that day.

The midnight of next july 12 will start the Amazon Prime Day 2022 and will end on the night of July 13 after 48 full hours of great discounts. Amazon has prepared a barrage of offers in all categoriesfrom electronics, to fashion, through garden, sports, video games and DIY, among others.

Today we want to give you some brief tips so that when the long-awaited day arrives, you don’t feel cheated, you know that sometimes stores raise the base price of their products so that the discount seems greater than it really is. Yes you’ve been waiting for months buy something, this is the time to get hold of it, because it is most likely that you will have to wait until black friday to get a similar price.

Tips for Prime Day 2022: how to shop safely

The Prime Day that is coming this year could be that of highest billing since its first staging in the summer of 2015. More and more people are shopping online, and Amazon has become the go-to store for the vast majority of the population. If you are not yet an Amazon Prime customer don’t wait any longer, because you need to be to take advantage of these offers from the next July 12 and 13.

Use the web CamelCamelCamel to make price monitoring of that product/s that you have wanted for a long time. There you can enter the URL of the product or the ASIN (product code on Amazon in BXXXXXXXXX format), and a graph will appear with the evolution of the price.

Use apps or extensions such as Keepa or Amazon Assistant to see at a glance the minimum and maximum prices that has marked a certain product over the last few months.

Do a search on Google Shopping and compare with other stores the price of that product you want to know if Amazon has the lowest of all.

So easy and in a few steps you can have your browser and computer ready to find out if the ‘offer’ prices are really a bargain or, on the contrary, the discount is not as large as it seems. Prime Day 2022 it will be a success in number of saleslike every year, and we hope that this will be even more so than 2021, which is already it was quite a show.

