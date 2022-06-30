Tim Cook criticized for giving interview to Chinese media

In the first quarter of this 2022, Apple invoiced a total of 10 thousand 852 million dollars.

Thanks to China and Europe, the technology company records revenues above 25 billion dollars.

China tops the list of countries that have the best programmers in the world.

The controversies between the government of the United States and China is a never-ending story, for which any rapprochement of American companies with the Asian country is criticized. A Republican congressman recently lashed out at Apple CEO Tim Cook for giving an interview earlier this month to a Chinese media outlet.

The interview given by Cook went to ChinaDailythey discussed that it was done through video and on June 16 it was published on the YouTube site of the media chain. There, Apple’s chief executive praised China’s software and app developers as “inspiring” and “innovative.”

Apple is one of the most global brands in the world and, according to its report, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 the company invoiced a total of 10 thousand 852 million dollars for the sale of Apple Mac computers, thus remaining in a range of values ​​higher than those registered in the same period of 2021.

The company founded by Steve Jobs, details in its report that the number of Apple stores doubled between 2008 and 2020, where in that last year, a total of 511 establishments distributed throughout the world were recorded, with the Americas being its largest regional market, with net sales of US$51.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

In China, the apple company details that together with Europe they are two other important markets with which it registers revenues above 25 billion dollars.

Tim Cook wins criticism for contact with Chinese media

After being very effusive in his praise for China’s software and app developers in an interview conducted by ChinaDaily, Tim Cook, received the attack of a republican congressman.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) bristled at Cook’s effusive interview, particularly because of the image that Apple has in the United States of being a progressive company that supported the movement Black Lives Matteras well as other mainstream liberal positions on various issues.

Waltz and other Apple critics say that while the company and other companies with extensive business ties to China are quick to criticize American failings, they have nothing to say about Beijing’s human rights abuses, including the mass detention of Uyghur Muslims.

“This further underscores the hypocrisy of corporate America, who preach social justice at home and turn a blind eye when it comes to their profits,” Waltz told the Washington Free Beacon.

He also added that “it is absolutely disgraceful that an American CEO sits with a rag of communist propaganda that denies genocide as ChinaDaily”.

Tim Cook and his relationship with China

During his interview with the ChinaDailyTim Cook spoke of his encounters with Chinese developers ensuring that they leave him “impressed by your creativity and passion for using technology to enrich people’s lives.”

The Apple CEO took the time to speak on the sidelines of this month’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, so he was effusive in that interview. “I can’t tell you how inspired I am by the innovation and creativity that you brought to his work throughout the pandemic,” he said.

According to Cook, Chinese software developers make up a sixth of Apple’s workforce of 30 million registered application engineers worldwide.

According to a study shared by getwith, China tops the list of countries with the best programmers in the world, in whom stand out in aspects such as “speed and precision”, so these focus on programming skills, data structure and algorithms, mathematical and analytical skills, and functional programming.

That interview has not been the only time that Cook has been close to the Asian country, because throughout these years he has remained in the goodwill of the Chinese Communist Party, which has allowed Apple to make billions in profits.

Recall that in 2016, Cook personally met with Chinese officials in Beijing and committed to investing $275 billion in the local economy over a five-year period, In exchange, Chinese authorities would allow Apple to do business freely on the mainland.

This diplomacy, which is criticized by US politicians in the past, has allowed Apple to become one of the few US tech giants that can operate in the world’s most populous nation. Well, it’s worth mentioning that tech giants like Google, Facebook, Twitch, Zoom, Twitter, and LinkedIn are all blocked in mainland China due to strict government censorship requirements.

Added to this is the technological war that both countries have, where in 2018, the United States Congress introduced a “blacklist” of Chinese companies with which the federal government is prohibited from doing business, including well-known brands such as: Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi. This arose due to allegations that their electronic devices and telecommunications networks facilitate espionage by the Chinese government.

