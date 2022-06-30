Ticket to Paradise: George Clooney and Julia Roberts meet in new movie, trailer and everything we know | Entertainment Cinema and Series
This film joins the list of productions that the two actors have done together, including ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001), ‘Confessions of a dangerous mind’ (2002) and ‘Money Monster’ (2016).
Six years after they last worked together on ‘Money Monster,’ the Oscar winners are reuniting for this romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker (‘Mamma Mia! Time and Time Again’) and written by Daniel Pipski.
What is ‘Ticket to Paradise’ with George Clooney and Julia Roberts about?
The film’s plot casts George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a divorced couple trying to prevent their teenage daughter Lily’s (Kaitlyn Dever) wedding to a man she just met in Bali.
The couple don’t want their daughter to make the same mistake they did 25 years ago when they were married young, so they put aside their differences and come up with a plan to separate before the wedding.
The trailer for ‘Ticket to Paradise’ shows that the forced truce of the couple makes their old feelings come to the surface and rethink their divorce.
To capture the paradise aesthetic, the film was shot on location in Queensland, Australia. We leave you the official trailer for ‘Ticket to Paradise’:
The return to a romantic comedy of George Clooney and Julia Roberts
Both actors had been away from movies and romantic comedies in recent years. Clooney’s last film was the 2020 sci-fi drama ‘The Midnight Sky’ on Netflix.
For her part, Julia Roberts hasn’t acted in a movie since the 2018 drama ‘Ben is Back,’ though she did star in the series ‘Gaslit’ this year. About her return to romantic comedies, she told the ‘New York Times’ (April 15, 2022) that she had not come into her hands with a project that excited her, until ‘Ticket to Paradise’.
“People often misunderstand the time I haven’t done a rom-com as if I didn’t want to do one. If I had read something that I considered ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of nonsense, I would They just didn’t exist, until this movie I just did, written and directed by Ol Parker.”
In addition to Clooney, Roberts and Dever, the film’s cast is complemented by Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo and Senayt Mebrahtu. ‘ Ticket to Paradise’ opens in theaters on October 21, 2022.