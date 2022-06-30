Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman and the reason she returned to Marvel after 9 years | answers

Natalie Portman was the big surprise of the movie “Thor: love and thunder”, which will be released next Thursday, July 7, 2022 on Peruvian soil. The renowned actress was away from Marvel movies for almost a decade since her foray into the saga of “The Dark World”, also from Thorof 2013.

The Israeli-born producer also had a bad experience on that film. and decided to end his career in the world of superheroes. For this reason, everything was an astonishment for lovers of the seventh art when it was announced for the latest sequel to the saga of the God of Thunder asgardian

The first reactions of “Thor: love and thunder” are already on social networks. The new Taika Waititi, along with Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, is a success, according to critics. Photo: Marvel Entertainment

There is a key person for this reappearance of the American nationalized actress to return as part of the cast of Thor. That one has a first and last name: Taika Waititi. The New Zealand director knows quite a bit about the history of Jane Foster and that is why he decided to give more importance to his role and showed it to him.

Natalie Portman told at the press conference “Love and thunder” that his vision of the world of superheroes has changed quite a bit over the years. Likewise, he said that the films themselves have also changed in form and are no longer the same as they were at the beginning of the last decade.

“It was an opportunity, first, to explore in an incredible way a female superhero who can be vulnerable and fragile and find strength in that, to be more of a human that I can connect with. Later, I also think she gave me a renewed respect for what she has done Chris Hemsworth throughout this decade,” said the 41-year-old also director.

The role of Portman, in the fourth installment of Thor, is more of a protagonist. As seen in the trailer, dons Mighty Thor suit and takes command of Mjölnir .

“It was wild (putting on the suit of Thor), after watching Chris wear it for so many years and then trying the version on myself. Putting on the bracelets, the boots and everything was quite surreal the first time, ”she maintained at the press conference.