Thor 4 | When does Thor Love and Thunder come out in theaters

There is nothing left for the new release of Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Studios does not give rest and in a few days it will be in theaters, after the successful premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May, the return of the God of Thunder to the billboard. Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film of the character of Chris Hemsworth solo, arrives in its world premiere in theaters.

Thor 4 It will not only have Hemsworth back in the main role, but the great attraction will be the return of the actress. Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. But from being Thor’s love interest in the first two films, today he will be presented as nothing more and nothing less. Mighty Thor.

The cast is completed by Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Karen Gillian as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Christian Bale as the fearsome villain Gorr, Russell Crowe as Zeus and Bradley Cooper with Vin Diesel as the voices of Rocket and Groot. , respectively.

The film already has several days to pre-sale of tickets availablealthough there are practically no more left for the preview date and the first times on the day the film directed by Taika Waititiwho also has the role of Korg in the production.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released?

Thor 4 will premiere in Chile on Thursday, July 7 in all movie theaters in the country, but it has an expiration date preview a day before, on Wednesday 6.

Additionally, Thor: Love and Thunder will be streaming on Disney Plusstill with a date to be confirmed, but it should take about two months from the day of the theatrical release.