This Samsung Galaxy drops 95 euros on Amazon

Share

One of Samsung’s latest 5G phones is discounted at Amazon, but only for a limited time.

Are you looking for a complete mobile phone from a traditional manufacturer but you don’t want to pay too much? At Amazon we find one of the latest Samsung mid-range at a discount. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G drops in price and can be yours with a reduction of 95 euros. Of course, we are talking about the global model, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Samsung’s mobile arrives with a beautiful design that you can find in various colors, a fluid AMOLED screen, one of the processors manufactured by the Korean giant, 4 cameras and the latest in connectivity. We tell you why it is a good buy.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

But that’s not all, there is something we must tell you. If you don’t want to miss other discounts like this, take a look at everything we have prepared for the Amazon Prime Day that will be held on July 12 and 13. The best prices of the year arrive.

Buy the Samsung mobile at the best price

Your favorite series will look great on the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz that incorporates this Samsung. Not only is it a panel that exudes color and sharpness, but it will move very smoothly thanks to that high refresh rate.

The brain of this Galaxy is one of the chips manufactured by Samsung, the Exynos 1280. It is an 8-core processor that performs well, you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. In addition, its 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage close a more than interesting set.

In the entrails of our protagonist, a 5,000mAh battery that will last all day. You will be able to leave home in the morning without concern and come back after the whole day still with energy. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G also has NFC connectivitywhich will allow you to pay with applications such as Google Pay, and 5G.

The 4 cameras The rear of this Galaxy behave well in all kinds of situations. It has a main sensor 48 megapixelsa wide angle 8 megapixels, a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and one macro lens 5 megapixel. In the notch of its front, a 13 megapixel camera.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

There is not much more to add you can get a Samsung Galaxy 5G and save almost 100 euros. This Galaxy A33 5G has just what you need to enjoy every day, it will be your faithful companion for a long time.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Follow Andro4all to find out about all the mobile news Follow us on Google News