This is the role with which the actor will return to acting – El Financiero

After the jury returned a verdict that favored Johnny Depp in the media trial against his ex-partner Amber Heardthe actor has been publicly seen in concerts and even announced a tour with Hollywood Vampires for 2023, but his Hollywood career has been on hold after a spokesman will deny his return to the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbeanfrom which he was fired in the fourth installment.

Although in a statement he assured that his life had been returned after the actress’s accusations of Aquaman of domestic violence, the contracts he lost – as his replacement in fantastic animals– they seem to have no turning back. However, it will get again in front of the camera in a European film to be shot this summer in Pariswith emblematic locations of the city such as the Palace of Versailles.

With a filming that includes three months of work under the Maiwenn address (Polisse, Mon Roi) The movie Jeanne duBarry will mark his return to a project – the first after about three years after Minamatawhere he played the photographer Eugene Smith– in which he will share credits with Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemie Lvovsky.

What is the character with which Johnny Depp will act again?

In his first big role after the defamation lawsuit, Depp will put himself in the shoes of Louis XV, nicknamed ‘the beloved’, who reigned for 59 yearsthe longest period ever recorded in French history.

The story will relate the life of Jeanne Bécu, a woman born into poverty who rose through becoming the mistress of the monarchwho died an unpopular king who was accused of corruption and debauchery.

The decision in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, would have had no interference since the American media broke the news in January, when they had not yet faced each other for six weeks of testimony. More recently, he was caught with a rejuvenated and shaved look that may have to do with his next work commitment.