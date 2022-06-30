This is the multimillion dollar sum that would be offered to Johnny Depp for returning to Pirates of the Caribbean

MEXICO CITY (appro). – A representative of Johnny Depp denied that the actor and musician is in talks with Disney to play Captain Jack Sparrow again in the sixth film of the saga and a series about the character.

“They have invented it,” said the actor’s spokesman in statements to NBC News, which coincides with what producer Jerry Bruckheimer advanced last May, when asked about it and declared: “At the moment, no. The future is yet to be decided”, he commented in an interview with The Sunday Times, published by culturaocio.com.

In his testimony at Amber Heard’s libel trial, actor Johnny Depp testified that he would never play Jack Sparrow again, even if he was paid $300 million. ; Later the version was leaked that the studio would be willing to give him 301 million dollars to return to the franchise.

During his trial against Amber Heard, the actress’s lawyer asked Depp if he would be willing to return to the franchise.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney offered you $300 million and a million alpacas, would nothing in this world make you go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Right?” asked Ben Rottenborn. “That’s true, Mr. Rottenborn,” confirmed the artist.

But in the last few hours, according to several US media, Disney executives are in talks with the actor so that he can resume his role as the famous Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

According to the Daily Mail, New York Post, Express and The Print, the Disney company has offered Depp $301 million to return to the franchise and possibly spin-off his character.

The media thus took up versions that emerged since the beginning of June through the Poptopic portal.

Also, in their attempt to heal their relationship, it has been revealed that Disney also plans to add a sizeable donation to a charity of Depp’s choosing as a “goodwill” gesture.

It was also revealed that the offer reached Depp before the trial began, but it is not until now that the actor would really be considering it.

“The actor was contacted prior to his libel trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in coming back for a pirate movie or two. What I can tell you is that the studio has already written a draft for a series about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character, ”revealed a source close to the actor for the Daily Mail.

The deal is for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and have his own series on Disney+ about the Captain’s early life.

Depp appeared in five Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The saga will soon add a sixth installment directed by Joachim Ronning. Although he will not participate in the adventure film, the actor will return to the big screen with Jeanne du Barry, a period film directed by Maïwenn. In the film he will give life to Louis XV and will share plans with Louis Garrel, indicated culturaocio.com.