This is the brutal figure of Thor: Love and Thunder from Hot Toys with Chris Hemsworth’s new outfit

In less than two weeks, Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Marvel movie with Chris Hemsworth put into the skin of the God of Thunder.

After directing Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi returns as director with this sequel set after the events of Avengers Endgame. Thor left Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

Waititi put a spin on the character of Thor in his previous film, and it looks like he’s going to follow in the footsteps in Thor: Love and Thunder. Also, Chris Hemsworth will debut an outfit in the film.

to open mouth, hottoys He is already preparing his new figure of Marvel’s God of Thunder in which Thor will wear his new suit.

Unleash the power of Thor with the Stormbreaker and prepare to meet with Jane Foster. the character of Natalie Portman will assume the role of mighty thor in the new movie.

The figure in question, 32 centimeters tall, will come in two versions: “collector” and “deluxe”. In addition to all of the collector’s edition accessories, the “deluxe” version features a second head with helmet, LED light-up lightning bolts, and alternate chest and arm armor.

The price of the “collector” edition is €297.95while the “deluxe” version will cost €337.03 As always, remember that shipping costs and the probable customs surcharge must be added to these prices.

Hot Toys Thor Figure ( 7 images)

Pre-orders for Hot Toys’ Thor figure in Thor: Love and Thunder outfit are now open on the Sideshow Collectibles website. The launch window is set between October 2023 and March 2024.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8. In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, the film will feature Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe.