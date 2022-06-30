This is how Tom Cruise has surpassed the value of a billion dollars

In one of the first scenes of Top Gun: MaverickTom Cruise’s character, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchellthe daring fighter pilot of the top gun original from 1986, he is brought back to the public when he is called to duty by a superior for disobeying orders. The end is near, Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain (Ed Harris) tells the renegade fighter pilot; men like him will soon be “extinct.” “Perhaps so, sir,” replies Maverick. “But not today.”

While the phrase was referencing human fighter pilots overtaken by new technology, it perfectly parallels Cruise’s own life. One of Hollywood’s last leading men, Cruise has managed to maintain a long career in a changing industry..

Now, At 59, the actor has broken several records. With a domestic gross of 520.8 million dollars and an international gross of 486.1 million dollars, his Top Gun: Maverick Not only has it become the highest-grossing film of the year, hitting $1 billion on Sunday, June 26, but the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career, dethroning Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

An even bigger milestone: Cruise has now taken in over a billion dollars in all-time earnings from dozens of movies during his career. nearly four decades that essentially began in 1983 with his breakout role in Risky Business.

Often Cruise is referred to as one of Hollywood’s last true movie stars. That’s due not only to his enduring star power, but also in no small part to the deal he has with Paramount Pictures for Maverick. He was reportedly paid $12.5 million upfront, on top of 10% of the so-called “first dollar gross,” Hollywood’s term for a portion of the revenue raised by the studio, which includes about half of the tickets. sold in theaters, plus revenue from rights to air the film everywhere (from streaming services and airlines, to television networks around the world).

In a world where rapidly shrinking cinematic spaces rapidly move toward the streaming, Cruise deal is an anomaly in the middle of the big initial payment more typical for films only of streamingor smaller final payments that are paid after the studio recoups the budget from a theatrical release.

Thanks to Maverick’s record-breaking fundraiser, The actor has already pocketed more than 50 million dollars. If the pace continues for Maverick, it will also set a record for annual earnings for Cruise, who first appeared on the Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in 1986, the year she launched. top gun. That year, she appeared in the 30th position in the ranking with earnings estimated at 5 million dollars after deducting the fees paid to her agent, manager and legal representation. The original received mixed reviews, but it grossed more than $357 million worldwide and helped propel Cruise to leading man status.

It was a fixture in the entertainment ratings for the next three decades, peaking at number 9 in 2012, the year in which it earned approximately $75 million from the releases of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Y jack reacher, another action hit he starred in. The two films had global ticket sales of $911 million, with Mission Impossible grossing $694 million. Until this year’s sequel, the highest-grossing film of hers was Mission: Impossible – Fallout 2018, which had global ticket sales of $787 million.

Forbes estimates Cruise will likely rake in more than $100 million total from Maverick, based on our estimates of additional revenue to come from other sources such as airlines, broadcast and television networks. That would set a new record for an actor’s take on a single film, surpassing Will Smith’s pay of Men In Black 3.

Cruise, who has stirred controversy as a notable member of the Church of Scientology and has been divorced three times, has probably spent a lot of his career earnings, but he’ll get another chance to make up for some of that next year, when the movie opens. the seventh and penultimate film of the saga: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part 1.