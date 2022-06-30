There was an important character. New date for the announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo was not at the Olimpico on June 29, but in Rome they are still sure that he will wear the Giallorossi jersey: a new date appears for the announcement, it would be a brilliant move by Friedkin.

On the evening of June 29 – day on which Cristiano Ronaldo should have been presented by the Rome in a mega event at the Olympic stadium together with Totti and Pellegrini, at least as announced a few hours earlier by Rai – in the Capitoline stadium the Cesare Cremonini concert the night before was still being disembarked. No trace of CR7, as well as of the solemn double handover that should have taken place: the number 10 from Totti to Pellegrini and the 7 from the latter to the Portuguese.

The rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo at Roma have not faded, on the contrary …

The tam tam of the last few days, which has become a voice of the people in which to believe more and more faithfully, has nevertheless survived the fake news of June 29: Ronaldo at Roma will be done – the self-styled well-informed still swear – but with a different date and confirmed location, that is always the Olympic stadium. The news of the last few hours is that to put his face to it, unbalancing for the closure of the operation that would bring the five-time Golden Ball back to Serie A, it is not a fan of the bar but a former Giallorossi of the Bufalotta, one who the whispers of the capital breathes them daily, including those that do not reach the general public.

Angelo Di Liviowho was present in the study of the Rai program in which Ronaldo was announced to Rome and had a sly smile, has now relaunched with great strength and a wealth of details: “It is well founded news, it comes from a very sure source, of which I will never mention the name – said the former ‘Soldatino’ in his radio intervention on Retesport – These are details that came to me from a very, very serious person. A very important character“.

Ronaldo still has a one year contract with Manchester United

“Twenty days ago there was a dinner where they talked about this. And there was an important figure from Rome – continued Di Livio, then indicating precisely the new date to present Ronaldo to the Giallorossi people – They said there is a lot of chance of closing soon. While I was on the air, I got another confirmation message. They are organizing the event, with particular details. They want to present it on seven / seven, on July 7th“.

In this new version of the Romanist midsummer dream, the date of the great Olimpico event – in which the Conference League cup won in Tirana would also be shown in ostension – therefore assumes a very specific meaning: 7/7 as the iconic number on Ronaldo’s shoulders, in a combination that would enhance the status of the Portuguese as a global brand as well as a planetary champion. A sensationally publicized move by the Friedkinwhich would replicate that of last year with which it was announced out of nowhere José Mourinho.

Ronaldo and Mourinho at the time of Real Madrid: is it time for a reunion?

Moreover, just today Roma officially announced that “the UEFA Europa Conference League will be on display as part of the Olympic Stadium tour“starting from July 7 and up to July 21. Seven, seven more. It is the number that can open up a new world for the Giallorossi fans, in which the Ronaldo-Abraham duo, led by the Special One on the bench, would openly aim for the Scudetto . A week and we will know if the ‘well informed’ have also fallen into a collective hallucination or the Olimpico will see the man of dreams appear by magic, currently on vacation and bound by a contract with Manchester United until 2023. .