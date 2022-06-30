“The vigilante 3″ reunites Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning on screen | The equalizer | man on fire | burning man | Cinema and series

Nearly 20 years have passed since the premiere of the action thriller “man on fire” (in Spanish called “Man on fire”, which showed moving scenes of action of a young Dakota Fanning and the Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

Now, according to the Deadline medium, we will see both actors again starring in a new film, “vigilante 3″, directed by Antoine Fuqua for Sony Pictures.

Denzel Washington plays a former CIA agent in “Man on Fire.” Photo: 20th Century Films

What will the movie be about?

While there aren’t too many plot details yet, the film is the third installment in the franchise.”The equalizer”, so we will see Denzel again in the character of Robert McCall, the retired government agent who usually gets involved in different missions.

On the other hand, it is known that the feature film will hit theaters on September 1, 2023.

How successful were the prequels of “The vigilante”?

The first film grossed over $194 million worldwide, while the second installment grossed $190 million.

“vigilante 3″ will be written by Richard Wenk and produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tish and Mr. Denzel Washington. It is in this sense that the new film is expected to achieve a similar collection.

Confirmation of the third installment was given by Washington himself, who, during an interview with the Collider website, said: They have written the third ‘Equalizer’, so I’m programmed to do it.” and I add: “I have to get in shape and start beating people up again.”

How old is Denzel Washington?

Actor Denzel Washington is currently 67 years old. He was born on December 28, 1954 in New York, United States.

Dakota Fanning is currently 28 years old. The actress was born on February 23, 1994 in Georgia, United States.