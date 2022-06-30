The Undertaker: ‘Becky Lynch is on another level’

Despite losing the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and stringing together a series of losses on Monday Night Raw over the past few weeks and even missing the opportunity to win the WWE 24/7 title, Becky Lynch is still one of WWE’s biggest stars.



The Undertaker, one of the most influential people in and out of the WWE locker room, not only believes it, but goes further when he says that the red brand superstar is on another level. The Deadman was interviewed this week by Sports Illustrated to talk about various current issues in WWE and extolled the figure of Becky Lynch.

“Becky is way up there right now,” The Undertaker told Sports Illustrated. “If you’re on TV constantly, you can get used to the pace of the show, but Becky is constantly evolving. She’s doing that on the mic and in the ring.”

The dead man He already expressed his admiration for Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair after their fight at WrestleMania, and this time he returned to comment on it. “The women’s division is very, very good,” says Calaway. “Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star that she is going to be. She has an incredible personality. She is someone I want to see succeed,” commented The Undertaker. “Y Becky is on another level. You never know what’s going to come next with her. Seeing what he does, it’s clear that he has the potential to be at the top for a long time.”

Becky Lynch will be one of the participants in the Money in The Bank women’s ladder match, an event that will be held this Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

