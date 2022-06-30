The two best films so far this year are Spanish (according to viewers)

Half a year has already passed. Six months of cinema in which you can already make a small assessment of the titles that have passed through theaters… or, directly, through platforms in an increasingly changing landscape. One of the conclusions of this first half of 2021 is that Spanish independent cinema, the production that feels threatened by the new Audiovisual Law, and directed by women, is the one that has conquered viewers. Neither Batman neither top gun neither Elvis not even a viking embodied by Alexander Skarsgård have been able to with two intimate titles, with an infinitely smaller budget and with a much less powerful promotional machinery than those great blockbusters from Hollywood.







A family of Catalan farmers and another from a Basque town have beaten all of them. They are the protagonists of Alcarràs Y five wolves, the two wonderful Spanish films that have been released this year and that have generated an unusual consensus. It is difficult for viewers not to go out surrendered to the works of Carla Simón and Alauda Ruiz de Azúa. The first won the Berlin Golden Bear, a historic award that a Spanish filmmaker had never achieved. The second also passed through Berlin, but it was at the Malaga festival where it swept away almost all the awards, including the Biznaga de Oro for Best Film, and the awards for Best Screenplay and Best Actress ex aequo for Susi Sánchez and Laia Coast.

Both also point to the next Goya and can say that, at the moment, they are the best films of the year, at least for the public of the Filmaffinity website, in which viewers vote, from 1 to 10, for the films they see. The page makes an average note that even many viewers use as a reference to decide what they see or do not see. In addition, the portal constantly performs rankings with the films with the best scores. They can be seen for years, decades, centuries… In 2022 the ranking It is led by these two Spanish films, five wolves Y Alcarràs. Both have the same note: 7.7. A remarkable high. A qualification that not only places them in this rankingbut currently in position 11 and 12 of the best films in the history of all Spanish cinema with the same note as Thesis, Cell 211 Y the journey to nowhere. Above them, they are all films prior to 1984 in a list that leads The executioner with 8.2.







The films by Simón and Ruiz de Azúa have achieved a critical and public consensus that has not been seen for a long time. Alcarràs It is also the highest grossing Spanish film in national cinema this year, with more than two million euros, a spectacular figure for an auteur film and cinephile. five wolves exceeds 500,000 euros. It is to be assumed that both will be in the prize race (Goya, Feroz and Forqué) and their commercial career will be extended. This 2022, according to the Filmaffinity notes, behind them are Top Gun: Maverickwith 7.5; Elviswith 7.4 and All at once everywhere with 7.4.

We will have to see what happens with the rest of the 2022 releases, but last year the film with the best classification was the worst person in the world with 7.4. In 2020 it was The father, with Anthony Hopkins, the most valued with the same note as the Spanish titles, 7.7. a year ago alone joker Y parasites they surpassed that note, both with an 8. In 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 they would have achieved silver and bronze by just a few tenths.

It is rare that Spanish cinema leads the Filmaffinity lists. Never in the last ten years has he succeeded. Never, in those same years, had a Spanish film had such a high rating. The one that came closest was Klaus, the animated film by Sergio Pablos, which in 2019 achieved an average score of 7.6 and fourth place. That same year, the infinite trench it stayed in position 8 with a 7.3. The rankings of Filmaffinity exclude documentaries, but if they were on the list, it should be noted that in 2020, the year of discovery Y Antonio Machado, the blue days would have achieved a great position with 7.7, the same mark as alcarras Y Five wolves.

Last year, two Spanish films entered the top ten of the best of 2021, according to the rating given by Filmaffinity users. Were maixabel Y the good boss who with a grade of 7.2 were in the seventh and ninth positions. It was much worse for our fiction cinema in 2020, the year of the pandemic in which the first fiction film that appears is in 33rd place, life was that. In 2018 Rodrigo Sorogoyen closed the top ten with The kingdom (which obtained an average of 7.3), and a year before, the first Spanish film was for a then newcomer Carla Simón. Her debut feature, summer 1993, did not have as much consensus Alcarras, but its 6.8 made it the first Spanish film with a 6.8 and ranked 20th.

There is half a year to go Alcarràs Y five wolves hold on top of the user vote. In Spanish cinema they will have to fight against the new films by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Alberto Rodríguez, Pilar Palomero, Carlos Vermut and Jaime Rosales. Among those from outside, names like Steven Spielberg or Damien Chazelle. What is clear is that national directors have achieved something very complicated: bringing people to theaters at a time when intimate and small films have it more complex than ever.