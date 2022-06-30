The twentieth edition of the Sala Montjuïc open-air cinema cycle compiles the best films that have passed through the festival

Open-air cinema sessions during the summer are a classic in the city of Barcelona, ​​but this year they will be even more so because the 20th edition of the cycle is being held Sala Montjuïc de cinema al fresco. In the Fossat de Santa Eulàlia on the Barcelona mountain, they will screen 25 films with small live concerts until next August 5.

The organization has chosen titles such as Belfast by Kenneth Branagh West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, A hero of Asghar Farhadi, or Alcarràs by Carla Simón, the winner of the last Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

However, the highlight of this year’s program is the Best Of, that collects the most voted films through a survey that viewers had to answer.

Sala Montjuïc proposed a selection of the best 25 films that have passed through the festivalso netizens chose Pulp Fiction, Grease, Call Me By Your Name, Interstellar, Lost in Translation, Wild Tales, El Ran Lebowski Y With death on his heels.

In addition, as in each edition, the last film will have a surprise that visitors will not know until the last moment. Trainspotting, Taxi driver either The Godfather Part II They have been some of the latest successes that have been screened in the latest edition of this well-known open-air film competition.

Until August 5 at the Jardins del Castell de Montjuïc (Fossat de Santa Eulàlia); Monday Wednesday and Friday; concerts at 8:45 p.m. and screening of the film at 10:00 p.m.; Price: 7.50 euros (10.50 euros if a hammock is rented); salamontjuic.org.