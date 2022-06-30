The TV host, Fernando del Solar, died at the age of 49 — News en la Mira con Lourdes Mendoza

At the age of 49, the driver Fernando del Solar, ex-husband of Ingrid Coronado, died, as announced by the Venga la Alegría program on his Twitter account.

Without giving details of his death, the broadcast of Tv Azteca lamented the news and sent condolences to his family:

“It breaks our hearts to report the unfortunate death of our beloved Fernando del Solar! At #VLA we send our condolences to all his family and friends! ”, Wrote the Venga la Alegría broadcast.

It breaks our hearts to report the unfortunate death of our beloved Fernando del Solar! 😢🕊🙌🏻 In #VLA We send our condolences to all his family and friends! pic.twitter.com/zhYjY13Lzk – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) June 30, 2022

Martín Cacciamani Servidio, better known as Fernando del Solar, was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 5, 1973. He participated in ten television programs as a host.

The broadcast that marked his career was the Venga la Alegría program where he participated as one of the main drivers for six years -from 2006 to 2012.

In 2012, he was diagnosed with Hodkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer that develops in white blood cells. In 2019 and until his death, Del Solar underwent treatment. RB

