The tragic life and redemption of Robert Downey Jr.

Before playing the charismatic Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr.’s life was very different from what we could imagine. He is known for playing Charles Chaplin at the age of 27, a performance that earned him a nomination for The Oscar awardsDowney Jr. went from heaven to hell between 1996 and 2001, years in which he was used to living on the edge

According to his former manager, he was in the habit of checking the newspapers every day to find Robert’s obituary, as his relapses were frequent. But the tragedy was cemented years earlier, during the actor’s childhood, when his father, Robert Downey Sr, encouraged him to try drugs for the first time.

During the decade in which he was a drug addict, the protagonist of Zodiaccommented on his predilection for hard drugs.“The best cocaine I had tried was the one I used with my father and Jack Nicholson”he once said to rolling stone.

Although his own father was sorry for encouraging his son’s drug addiction, the actor reflected that “It was as if he was trying to express his love for me in the only way he knew how.”.

While his personal life was falling apart, the studios stopped looking for him, since it was common for Robert to be arrested for possession of weapons, cocaine, crack and marijuana.

The revival of Robert Downey Jr.

In the 2000s it seemed that Robert Downey Jr.’s career would be truncated forever, but his recovery came from the hand of love, when he met Susan Levin -film producer-, who helped him on his long road to rehabilitation.

Despite the reluctance at the beginning, the executive knew how to value the actor’s efforts to get ahead, even when Robert showed no signs of recovery. “This is not going to work. If you want to stay with me, none of this can happen again.”Levin told him. Then, on July 4, 2003, and faced with the possibility of failing in his attempt to start a family, the actor made a decision, drove to the Pacific Coast Highway, threw his drugs into the sea and began his new life.

she relieved me “from the feeling of depression that comes from looking back and the anxiety that comes from looking forward”Downey Jr. confessed to The country from Spain about their marriage.

