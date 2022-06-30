The return of Thor between heavy metal and the orgies of Zeus

After having saved the planet Earth five hundred times, Thor, the god of Thunder of the Marvel Universe, remakes a bodybuilder physique and, tired of so many battles, he renounces the throne of New Asgard to go in search of himself and inner peace . He will end up with some naked embarrassment like mom did it in front of Zeus and all the gods gathering amused by the vision of his B-side, but the recreation will not last long. When a new enemy who calls himself Gorr, the Slaughterer, threatens to exterminate all the gods, Odin’s son must discover the secret behind that revenge and stop it at any cost.

The new, highly anticipated Marvel cinecomic arrives in cinemas from 6 July, distributed by Disney “Thor Love and Thunder” and as the superhero who must reinvent himself Chris Hemsworth returns for the fourth time. “Thor is the only character in the MCU to have this privilege so far” says the Australian actor in the global conference via streaming, “he is a self-confident and a little spoiled young man who has to deal with a moral fall and with the attempt to get up. Over the years he has accumulated many experiences, just like me, you had to create something different to make it fresh and fun ». One of the most captivating news is the return of his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Jane Foster (plays Natalie Portman), a world-renowned astrophysicist worthy of wielding the magic hammer of the Viking god, Mjolnir, as Mighty Thor: a transformation into a superhero that hides a painful personal labor.

The actress says: «It was crazy to wear a costume similar to Chris’s, I deserved it with a hard workout in the gym. I thank my character, because he has given me the opportunity to explore a strong female figure, but also vulnerable like every human being ». Together, the two protagonists will go on a long cosmic journey to stop the Slaughterer before it’s too late. In the film’s worst role is an unrecognizable Christian Bale, who assures that he had a lot of fun playing the part of Gorr: «It’s easier to play a villain than a hero like Chris does, everyone is under the spell of evil. My character may not be nice, but following his story of him you understand why he has become like this ».

Directing, once again after the success of “Ragnarok”, there is Taika Waititi, also co-writer and actor in the character of the granite Korg, ally of the hero protagonist. Love, adventure, comedy, full-fledged music for a blockbuster that aims to go wild: «We wanted to insert Thor in doubly lively and crazy worlds», says the filmmaker, «the only limit was our imagination. I think we managed to create an adventure even more spectacular than the previous ones, with fantastic characters and a soundtrack that rocks ». Rhythm by the metal sounds of Guns N’Roses: «They are my favorite band, I was looking for an Eighties aesthetic and the sound carpet of my dreams, a whole palette of colors to use as much as I can. We need it, after two difficult years ». Adds Hemsworth: “Taika Waititi loves stories full of sentiment, gags and extravagance. It is as if he knows exactly what fans want to see and indulges them with unpredictable ideas ».

In short, the watchwords of the film are humor and lightness. And in the thundering and thunderous thunder cast there are several Oscar awards that guarantee adrenaline, starting with Russell Crowe-Zeus, the mythical king of the gods too busy organizing orgies to defend the Pantheon from the fury of the Slaughterer, and Matt Damon in a tasty cameo (he’s an unlikely actor playing Loki), while in the original version Bradley Cooper voices the cybernetic raccoon Rocket and Vin Diesel makes the humanoid tree Groot talk.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is no room for everyday reality, but Christian Bale still finds a way to make a reference to America split in two by the Supreme Court ruling on abortion: “Our true superpower – he says – is the vote “. Hemsworth does not pronounce himself, but the premises for Thor to continue to speak about him through other and new intergalactic adventures are all there.