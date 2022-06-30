The raffle of a mansion – The luxurious house of the “Lord of the Skies” has a new owner, after several attempts

As of this Tuesday, June 28, the enormous house of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, “El Señor de los Cielos”, who was one of the most powerful drug traffickers in Mexico, has a new owner, whose identity is unknown and it is only known that he acquired the ticket won in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. However, finding a new owner for the luxurious property was not easy, since it was previously raffled off in a first draw and auctioned, both procedures without success.

Mexico City, June 29 (However).- After several failed attempts and an unsuccessful auction, the Mansion that belonged to Beloved Carrillo Sourceyes, aliases “The Lord of the heavens”already has a new owner, whose identity is unknown, and it is only known that he acquired the winning ticket in the municipality of Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

“It is to support the people, it is to win and help others and we are going to intensify this action because there are many abandoned public goods, in the different dependencies, goods that are spoiled without maintenance, goods that are confiscated and that have to be paid for. a lot of maintenance”, commented President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when announcing the draw on June 9 at his usual conference tomorrow.

But getting the new owner of the luxurious property was not so easy, since this raffle was preceded by another draw in 2021 and an auction, both without the expected success.

tomorrow is the #SpecialGrandSweepstakes #260! 🤩

Take advantage of these hours to buy your pieces by entering https://t.co/9KVPyoLapn remember that the house of more than 90 million pesos is a guaranteed prize 🥳#SiJuegasGanaMexico pic.twitter.com/M4FBewvzxA — NATIONAL LOTTERY (@lotenal) June 28, 2022

On September 15, 2021, the mansion It was also among the properties that were raffled in the Great Draw 248, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence of Mexico, when a house that belonged to Joaquín Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo”, located in Culiacán, Sinaloa, with a cost of 3.6 million pesos, and a box at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City.

However, in said draw, the number that was drawn for the property of Carrillo Fuentes, on 0287961, there was no winner, since no person had the ticket, so the mansion, which represented enormous maintenance costs for the federal government, was raffled again in the draw on June 28, 2022.

At 4:00 p.m. this Tuesday, the Great Draw 260 of the National Lottery was held, where the luxurious property of the drug trafficker was raffled, and after 17 attempts the ticket that took the property was finally selected as a prize. .

It took just over 20 minutes for the ticket with the number 0339357 to be the winner of the residence, among the three million numbers that competed for a bag of more than 300,000 prizes, out of a total of 391 million pesos, because the first selected issues did not sell.

So far the identity of the winner is unknown and it is only known that the ticket was bought by someone in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, according to information from national media.

The mansion was also on the list of real estate that was auctioned two years ago by the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (INDEP), an agency that was left in charge of it after it was in the hands of the State for more than 20 years, since the year 2000 when it was seized.

However, the auction, which took place on May 3, 2020 and in which the INDIP intended to obtain approximately 53 million pesos for the mansion, did not prosper, because the interested party, who offered 49 million 714 thousand pesos for the property and of whom no further details are known, did not specify the payment of the same, so it was once again in charge of said federal agency.

The luxurious property is valued at 90 million 512 thousand 352 pesos. It has three thousand 500 square meters and two thousand meters of construction. Where there is an outside patio, it has a surveillance room with a half bathroom; two rooms for surveillance personnel with a complete bathroom, mini kitchen and living room; an outdoor parking lot with capacity for 20 vehicles; and a covered parking for another six cars.

Located at number 525 Cráter Street in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, in the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office in Mexico City, the mansion also has a ground floor with two rooms; two full bathrooms; a mini lounge with cellar and bar where you can prepare food and drinks; and a machine room, a room and a room.

Congratulations to the winner of the house of more than 90 million pesos in Jardines del Pedregal del #SpecialGrandSweepstakes 260! 🥳

Check if you were also one of the lucky ones and check the complete list of prizes.

👉🏽https://t.co/NmO497dyDw#SiJuegasGanaMéxico pic.twitter.com/BFt47TOaCG — NATIONAL LOTTERY (@lotenal) June 29, 2022

In addition, it has a first level in which there is a living room, dining room and a study, three bedrooms with a full bathroom and dressing room, a room with a full bathroom and closet, kitchen, laundry room and a utility room where there are two bedrooms with a bathroom. complete. In addition to a room where there is a living room, a mini-study, two dressing rooms and a bathroom with Jacuzzi, steam area and shower.

While in the back there is a large garden, a porch with a barbecue, a covered pool with two bathrooms and a dressing room, a playhouse for girls with a bathroom, and a semi-covered area with a living room, a bar to prepare food and drinks, a bathroom , and room with closet with full bathroom and Jacuzzi.

Also, the mansion has a peculiar history, since it was used as a film set in 2003, when it was rented to make the movie man on firestarring actor Denzel Washington, a film that deals with the kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl, who is rescued by her bodyguard.

WHO WAS LOVED CARRILLO?

Amado Carrillo Fuentes, known as “The Lord of the Skies”, was the leader of the Juárez Cartel, between 1980 and 1990. His alias is due to the huge fleet of planes he had to transport huge shipments of drugs, specifically cocaine. , from Colombia to Mexico, which was finally sold in the United States, always without being detected.

“The Lord of the Skies” was born on December 17, 1956 in Navolato, Sinaloa, according to experts in the field, and is the nephew of Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, “Don Neto”, who led the Guadalajara Cartel alongside Rafael Caro Quintero and Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, in the 1970s.

During his criminal career, he was known to accumulate several Boeing 727 planes, which he used to transport the drug that the Colombian drug trafficker, Pablo Escobar, provided him with and with whom he associated. However, after the death of the latter, Carrillo managed a low profile so he underwent various cosmetic surgeries in order to evade the authorities who were looking for him.

One of the accusations that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) makes against “El Señor de los Cielos” is that he corrupted countless Mexican authorities, including General José de Jesús Gutiérrez Rebollo, who was considered one of the most recognized generals of the Mexican Army, which would demonstrate the power that the capo had.

Although for many years he evaded the authorities of Mexico and the United States, in July 1997 it was revealed that Carrillo Fuentes died on the 4th of that same month at the Santa Mónica de Polanco hospital in Mexico City while undergoing a cosmetic surgery, a procedure to which he underwent to evade the authorities, according to what they said at the time.

The official version indicates that an allergic reaction to anesthesia was what killed him, a version that was confirmed by the DEA, and the body of the Mexican drug trafficker was even publicly presented to dispel doubts.

The same year of his death, a journalistic investigation of the Washington Post assured that Carrillo Fuentes had a second family in Cuba, in addition, many sources indicate that he left several children with different women in Mexico.