the names of the winners of the 2022 edition

There will also be the newly elected National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor, Giovanni Melillo, among the winners of the 29th edition of the Argos Hippium Award, scheduled for next 29 July in the Archaeological Park of Siponto.

This was announced by Lino Campagna, creator and organizer of the award, during the press conference of the event, which was also attended by the mayor of Manfredonia Gianni Rotice and the president of the Teatro Pubblico Pugliese Giuseppe D’Urso. All the protagonists of the 2022 edition were presented, which this year also enjoys the patronage of the European Parliament precisely for the attention placed on the issues of legality.

“We are proud to host Giovanni Melillo, for his first official release in his homeland, whose prestigious position is truly significant for a province that is experiencing a dramatic situation like never before”, explains Lino Campagna. “At the same time. for some time we wanted to reward those who remained in this land by resisting, albeit under guard, to a series of attacks and intimidations such as the manager of Healthcare Luca Vigilante, managing director of the Universo Salute-Opera Don Uva. Another story of resistance, albeit in a different key, is represented by the enterprise of Giuseppe Savino, a farmer and social entrepreneur – as he likes to define himself – who sows relationships and beauty amid a thousand difficulties and in a territory marked by illegal hiring and widespread illegality in the countryside. “.

In all there are twelve winners of this edition, whose fields range from medicine to food, from music to geology, from economics to journalism. Antonella Chiariello (Foggia), financial director of Wella Italia, will receive the daunian stele created by the creative designer Gianluca di Santo; Armando Tandoi (San Severo) founder of the ‘Oyster Oasis’, a company that produces and imports seafood that boasts among its customers the most renowned Italian restaurants; Diego Gatta (Manfredonia) geologist to whom the scientific community has dedicated the mineral “diegogattaite”, discovered in 2013; Eleanna De Filippis (Foggia), endocrinologist and medical researcher at the ‘Mayo Clinic’ in Arizona, where she directs the research laboratory on obesity and insulin resistance; Leonardo Mendolicchio (Foggia), psychiatrist specialized in eating disorders who collaborated with Rai for the drafting of the docuseries ‘Hunger for love’ conducted by Francesca Fialdini.

Vanessa Barbaro (Lucera), a biologist who has discovered anti-blindness eye drops that will restore sight to those with EEC Syndrome, will also take the stage to receive the Award; Gianluca Cordella (Foggia), journalist and deputy head of the Interior-Foreign Department of ‘Il Messaggero’, Mario Fanizzi (Foggia), Producer and Songwriter who boasts collaborations with the likes of Zucchero, Santana, Tom Jones, Katy Perry, Renato Zero , Annalisa, Noemi, Elodie and Mario Biondi. Among the winners of the 29th edition also the singer-songwriter Fausto Leali, now in Foggia by adoption after his marriage with the vocalist of Foggia Germana Schena.

The evening will be presented by the journalist and writer Emilio Casalini, author and host of the Rai3 program “Generazione Bellezza”, a program which also dedicated ample space to the Archaeological Park of Siponto, location of Argos Hippium for fifteen years. Stories, tales, reflections but also moments of entertainment with the dancer of the Accademia della Scala in Milan Chiara Esposito, known for having danced several times, in the show “Danza con me” by Roberto Bolle and with the Roman actor and director Marco Falaguasta , known by the general public for participation in fiction such as ‘Incantesimo 7’, ‘Pride’, ‘Centro showcases’.

Organized thanks to the support of private partners and with the patronage of the Puglia Region, the Public Theater of Puglia, the University of Foggia and the Municipality of Manfredonia, the event will be open to the public and broadcast in HD quality on the Livego.it platform.