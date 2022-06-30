The millionaire clause of money that Tom Cruise will take for Top Gun: Maverick

A few days ago came the long-awaited premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which continues to dominate the world box office. The sequel to the 1986 classic starring Tom Cruise not only garnered critical acclaim upon its release, but quickly shot to the top of the box office, recently passing the $750 million mark.

The truth is that the film directed by John Kosinski is about to make history in terms of revenue, which is not only good news for Paramount Pictures, but also for Kosinski himself. Tom Cruisewhich ensures a large sum of bills.

Tom Cruise will collect a lot of money for Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise, one of the biggest actors in the industry, has remained at the top of Hollywood as one of the most successful celebrities of recent times. With more than 30 years of career, the actor has starred in a large number of films that feed his prestige and guarantee his success in each new project.

In addition to being the main star of most of his films, Tom Cruise He has also served as a producer on the Mission Impossible saga, and recently did the same with Top Gun: Maverick, where he once again takes on the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Despite having a budget of 170 million dollars, Top Gun has already grossed more than 600 million dollars. As it has done in the past, Cruise He bet big on the success of the sequel, for which he took the modest salary of 13 million dollars. However, that will not be the total amount of money that the actor will collect for his performance in the sequel. Being part of the production of the film, the actor is entitled to 10% of the general collection, a figure that usually covers half of the total box office. That means he’s likely already made an additional $30 million or so, bringing the total to about $43 million.