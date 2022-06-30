The Mexican team was left out of the 2024 Olympic Games and the U20 World Cup

After the defeat, the Mexican National Team was definitely left out of the two largest U20 sports fairs in international soccer (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

The U-20 soccer team Guatemala qualified for the World Cup in Indonesia-2023 by winning 2-1 in definition by penalties (1-1 in 120 minutes) to his similar from Mexico this Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf World Cup that is played in Honduras.

The Mexicans, who started as favorites in the quarterfinals of the competition, they failed in four collections, three in a rowwhile the Guatemalans did it in two and it was not necessary to make the fifth shot from twelve steps.

The great figure of the Guatemalan chapines was their goalkeeper Jorge Moreno after stopping three shots, another was thrown outside the goal, while only Jesús Alcantar managed to score at the Metropolitan Stadium in San Pedro Sula (north).

Meanwhile, the Guatemalan players began scoring through Mathius Gaitan and Daniel Cardozabut then two players made a mistake, making a dramatic classification for this Central American country.

Guatemala with the win achieves his second qualification for a FIFA World Cup of that category, the previous one was for the World Cup Colombia-2011 when it eliminated another great, the United States. Nevertheless, He has never been able to reach the ecumenical meeting with the senior team.

In regulation time, Guatemala struck first when striker Arquímides Ordóñez He finished off with a header inside the area, but equalized Esteban Lozano’s actions in the 75th minute when the ball bounced off his body.

Lozano three from the end of the first 90 minutes had the opportunity to give victory to his country through a penalty, but goalkeeper Moreno prevented the score with his hands, thus beginning his great feat by stopping a total of four capital punishment shots during the match.

First thing in the morning Dominican Republic achieved a historic classification to a World Championship of minors of the FIFA when winning 1-0 to the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica. Ángel Montes de Oca scored the only goal of the match at minute 9 of the game.

In the first half of the matchMexico dominated most of the game and took the initiative to open the scoringbut an error by the defense was taken advantage of by Guatemala to recover the ball and a cross from the left side was used by Ordóñez who finished off at will.

The Aztecs intensified the offensive in the second half and obtained the reward through Lozano. The same player who later missed the honeycomb that gave them the classification without the extension.

The United States got the category ticket on Tuesday by defeating Costa Rica 2-0. Later Honduras qualified by beating Panama 2-1.

The United States-Honduras and Guatemala-Dominican Republic keys will define on Friday the two that will qualify through Concacaf for the Paris-2024 Olympic Games. The United States, for its part, was crowned two-time champion of the category in Concacaf by winning the last tournaments in 2017 and 2018. The final that will crown the champion is scheduled for Sunday.

Numerous sports analysts, specifically journalists or narrators from the soccer field, spoke out against the Mexican National Team, its board of directors and its players.since they considered that the result was a resounding failure for the current administration.

“Guatemala is a deserved winner. It was better than Mexico on the pitch and from the penalty mark… Guatemalan soccer players today had everything that Mexicans lacked”, was, for example, one of the first comments made by David Faitelson through social networks.

“Failure in the sub-20… No World Cup, no Olympics: The last time something similar happened in Mexican soccer, it cost Hugo Sánchez “his head”… Will something happen this time?” he questioned through his official Twitter.

“Sadness and impotence that our Tri Sub-20 is eliminated against Guatemala. Let this not be the prelude to what can happen to our Senior National Team in the World Cup in Qatar”, Álvaro Morales wrote on the other hand.

*With information from AFP.

