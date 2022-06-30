The Mending Charm in ‘Minecraft’ Is Useful, But Hard to Find

ads

Veteran players of the popular sandbox game Minecraft know that there really is no shortage of items or resources in the game, and if you know what you’re doing, you can combine a wide variety of resources to create some powerful and solid tools and architecture.

Enchantments are a way many players upgrade their items, but not all of them are easy. What does the repair charm do and what is it for?

What does repair do in ‘Minecraft’? Here’s why you might want to take advantage of it.

Mending is an enchantment in Minecraft, and if you haven’t messed with the enchantment table in-game, you might want to after this.

Any Minecraft player knows that their tools deteriorate as they are used, and eventually almost every version of a tool will break. That’s why players grind for more advanced and durable materials for their tools, like diamonds, to make them last longer and work more efficiently.

Source: Mojang via YouTube

Repairing enchantment on a Netherite helmet in ‘Minecraft’

But instead of continually using your resources to craft and re-create these items, you can enchant your tools with repair, which will slowly regenerate the life of your tools as they are used.

As you mine items, the XP that is dropped from the blocks will go to your tools first, repairing it to last longer. Any XP left over will go to your level. This of course means you’ll level up much slower than normal, but it can also save you time and resources.

How to use the repair enchantment on your tools in ‘Minecraft’.

Almost any tool or piece of armor can be enchanted with repair, no matter how advanced it is. This means that, yes, even if it seems a bit absurd, you can enchant your wooden tools with the repair to make them last longer.

The way it works is that any tool or piece of armor on your character or in your immediate inventory has a random chance to replenish as you collect experience orbs. An orb of experience restores two points of durability per item.

Unfortunately, there is no way to prioritize which item gets repaired first. All items on your person with the repair enchantment have an equal chance of being reinforced.

If you want to add the repair enchantment to one of your tools, you’ll need to find it first. While many enchantments can be created using the enchantment table, repair is one that cannot be created in-game. Instead, you can find it in various chests located around the map, by fishing, or by trading with a Librarian.

However, once you’ve done this, you should be able to easily add it to your tools of choice. If you want to enchant all of your items with repair, you’ll probably have to put in a bit of effort to get enough repair enchantments.

The only enchantment that cannot be used in conjunction with the repair is the infinite enchantment, which is used to give the player an infinite number of arrows. A bow that has been given the infinite enchantment cannot be repaired either.

