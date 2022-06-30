the Johnny Depp and Tim Burton comedy that set the standard in the 90s

In the midst of all the commotion caused by the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the interest in the life of the interpreter of “Pirates of the Caribbean” increased enormously.

Not only did doubts arise about his personal life and his connection with Camille Vasquez -his lawyer-, many of the films that the actor starred in during his first years of career also came to light.

It may interest you: Travis Barker’s daughter asks for prayer for her father and alarms her followers

In 1994, Johnny Depp headlined the ‘Ed Wood’ biopic directed by Tim Burton. With an air of comedy, the actor interpreted the life of the famous New York filmmaker based on ‘Nightmare of Ecstasy’, the book written by Rudolph Grey.

The iconic black and white film stars Bill Murray, Sarah Jessica Parker, Martin Landau, Patricia Arquette, as well as Johnny Depp. Together they brought to life the story of Edward Davis Wood, Jr. from the beginning of his film career and the great obstacles he faced before establishing himself as one of his best.

Johnny Depp did not go unnoticed in the lead role, much less Martin Landau, who played the Austro-Hungarian actor Bela Lugosi, a key to Ed Wood and known for his performance in ‘Frankenstein’, ‘The Black Cat’, ‘The Wolf Man’ , among others.

Landau won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Tim Burton’s film.

So if you’re a fan of Johnny Depp, don’t hesitate to watch this film that, in addition to having a luxury cast and the direction of one of the best in the history of cinema, also has a plot that will position you in the decade of the 40’s during the beginning of Ed Wood.

The most read of Publimetro: This is the reason why ‘Betty, the ugly’ will leave the Netflix catalog