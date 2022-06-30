The filmmaker Andréi Konchalovsky, in this afternoon’s session at the Photomuseum

Within the Aula/Gela program for cultural dissemination promoted by the Photomuseum and sponsored by the Zarautz City Council, today’s session, Friday, at 6:00 p.m., will revolve around the filmmaker Andréi Konchalovski.

He studied for ten years at the Moscow Conservatory, preparing to be a pianist. However, in 1960, he met Andrei Tarkovsky with whom he co-wrote the screenplay for his film Andrei Rubliov (1966). His directorial debut, ‘El primer maestro’, was received favorably and participated in various international film festivals. His second film, ‘Istoriya Asi Klyachkinoy’ (The Story of Asya Klyachkinoy) was censored by the Soviet authorities, though when it was finally released 20 years later, it was hailed as his masterpiece.

His epic film ‘Siberiade’ was positively received at the Cannes International Film Festival and made it possible for him to move to the United States in 1980. His most popular Hollywood productions are ‘Runaway Train’, based on an original screenplay by Akira Kurosawa, and ‘Tango and Cash’, starring Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell.

His 2003 film

‘Dom durakov’, set in a psychiatric asylum in Chechnya, won him a Silver Lion at the Venice International Film Festival. Titles such as ‘Paraíso’ (2016) or ‘Dear comrades’ (2020) also stand out. As always, with the doors of the Photomuseum open, with free admission.