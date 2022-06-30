The car that Yailin drove to “run away” from Anuel AA

Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s wife, continues to talk about a recent video where she appears very well accompanied, showing everything from a luxury car, affirming some followers that she would be fleeing from the singer to do her thing. Do not miss it…

June 29, 2022 9:50 p.m.

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral They make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that People en Español Magazine gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all their fans and public opinion with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican, to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remembered his previous romance with Karol G. marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor” would give him cars as he did with Bichota, a novelty that did not take long because during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions when posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive van from a prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the now wife of Anuel AA is observed, is a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, which reaches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a maximum speed of 290 km /h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

However, on social networks the singer was recorded from a Mercedes Benz Gle-Class black color, extraordinary sports SUV that offers a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, 429 horsepower plus an easy drive from advanced technology.

In the video, Yailin can be seen away from Anuel AA accompanied by her best friend teaching a delicious meal in the comfort provided by this luxury vehicle. affirming some followers that she could be “running away” from her husband to have some fun, a moment that you can see in the following video at the end.

Mercedes Benz Gle-Class

+ Video of Yailin in the Mercedes Benz: