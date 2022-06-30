Share

6 Leonardo DiCaprio movies that you can watch on Netflix to enjoy the best performances of this artist.

It is no secret to anyone that there are artists in Hollywood who have won the affection of the people with their masterful performances on the big screen. Therefore, today we will tell you what are the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies you can watch on Netflix. Do you like how this movie star works? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio is a 47-year-old American actor, film producer and environmentalist who has received numerous awards, including an Oscar for best actor. We are talking about someone who As of 2019, he had grossed approximately $7.2 billion from his films. and has been on the list of the highest paid actors of the year eight times.

6 Leonardo DiCaprio movies to watch on Netflix

We bring you the definitive list with 6 Leonardo DiCaprio movies that you can watch on Netflix. If you appreciate the performances of this artist, then you will delight in any of these movies. Choose the one you like the most and that’s it!

The sinister island

Catch Me If You Can

The wolf of Wall Street

don’t look up

the reborn

once upon a time in hollywood

The sinister island

A film directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and with the participation of stars such as Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley. Delve into the story of a couple of detectives who must go to a remote psychiatric hospital, away from everything on an inaccessible island, to investigate the disappearance of a young patient. However, when he arrives at the facility, his sanity begins to crack, because the person in charge of that mysterious building seems to have dark intentions, both with his own patients and with the researchers. One of the best Leonardo Dicaprio movies you can watch on Netflix, as it conveys a feeling of intrigue from the beginning to its unexpected ending.

Year 2010

Approximate duration: 132 minutes

Catch Me If You Can

In the 1960s, young Frank Abagnale Jr. (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) has become a con artist by siphoning off $2.5 million and appearing on the FBI’s lists as one of the ten most wanted individuals in USA. This is a true genius of deception possessing identities as diverse as those of an airline pilot, doctor, university professor, or even an assistant district attorney.

On the other side is Carl Hanratty: a strict FBI agent who he was humiliated very harshly by the scammer after a clever deception. After that moment, the agent played by Tom Hanks will make the search for him a priority mission. Will you be able to catch it? Without a doubt, this is one of the best con man movies of all time.

Year 2002

Approximate duration: 141 minutes

The wolf of Wall Street

Maybe the most impressive stockbroker story you can come across in your entire life, one that introduces you to the wily Jordan Belfort, perfectly played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Discover how the rise to the top of the almighty finance mercenaries was on a path full of excesses, in which the cultivation of the ego is the main basis of the criticism shaped by the director Martin Scorsese. Make yourself comfortable, it’s almost three hours of film!

Year 2013

Approximate duration: 179 minutes

don’t look up

One of the best Netflix original movies in which the performance of Leonardo DiCaprio stands out. This tells the story of an astronomy professor and his assistant, who realize that a huge meteorite is on its way to Earth to destroy it in less than a year. But when they try to tip off the US government, no one will take them seriously until it’s too late. An amusing social critique that shows a facet never seen before of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Year: 2021

Approximate duration: 138 minutes

the reborn

The film with which Leonardo DiCaprio has won his only Oscar so far. Inspired by true events, The Revenant takes you into an epic story of survival and transformation in the American Wild West. During an expedition into uncharted wilderness, legendary explorer Hugh Glass is brutally injured by a bear and then abandoned by his own companions. Dying and utterly alone, Glass will do everything in his power to survive.

Year: 2016

Approximate duration: 156 minutes

once upon a time in hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Rick, a veteran western actor who spends his days with his stunt double and friend, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Two former glories who now count their gray hairs while They try to make their way in a decadent Hollywood looking for a new generation of stars. But since it is a Quentin Tarantino movie, a series of unexpected events will happen that will leave you speechless.

Year: 2019

Approximate duration: 181 minutes

