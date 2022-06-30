The best international cinema returns to the courtyard of the Diputación

In a courtyard surrounded by orange trees, and with the stars as luxury spectators, the Summer Cinema of the Diputación de Sevilla, “Look out at the Patio”inaugurates its 26th edition, which has been held continuously since 1997. After two years in which the organization of the film cycle has been disrupted by the pandemic, with restrictions and capacity limitations, this edition will be able to return with absolute normality to this emblematic Sevillian building.

The starting signal for this edition of “Asómate al Patio” will be on July 1, and will run until September 11, with a program that has a total of 73 days of projections. The leitmotiv this year is #ACineyardwhich represents the bet of this institution for the seventh art.

At the presentation event for the cycle, the provincial deputy for Culture and Citizenship of the Seville Provincial Council, Alejandro Moyano, referred to a great figure in cinematography, Luchino Visconti, who defined cinema as ‘a work of craftsmanship’, to represent the care and attention to every detail in the preparation of this festival. The Seville Summer Cinema It has one of the most advanced digital projection systems, which allows movies to be viewed in high definition, in addition to the fact that it is a screen with dimensions greater than the usual ones (13.30 cm wide x 7.30 cm high ). The sound, likewise, is of exceptional quality.

As we pointed out, this year’s edition can finally be held as normal, since the usual capacity Before the pandemic, the 900 locations that the Patio de los Naranjos can accommodate, which also has an ambigú inside the patio itself.

A FORMAT THAT WORKS

In this way, the line that the Diputación de Sevilla has been defining in terms of the format of the festival is maintained. In this 2022, #ACineyard maintains the start time of the film, at 10:15 p.m., although the doors are open to the public from 9:30 p.m., so that access to the site can be carried out in stages and crowds are avoided. As for the price of tickets, it is again set at €4.00.

Betting on quality in programming and for an affordable price is like the summer cinema has established itself as one of the most demanded and valued activities in the cultural programming of the Diputación. The response of the public is notorious, since an average of 500 spectators come every day to enjoy this space. “It is a benchmark of quality, due to its varied programming model, in which quality criteria are prioritized over the merely commercial and which aims to achieve the difficult balance between auteur cinema, cinema with values ​​and entertainment cinema,” he pointed out. Moyano.

A BILLBOARD OF 10

Another aspect that makes the Seville Summer Cinema a fantastic option for summer nights is its programming. On the one hand, this year’s edition will pay tribute to the great Italian composer who died two years ago, Ennio Morriconewith the screening, on July 17, of the documentary ENNIO THE MASTERdirected by Giuseppe Tornatore, in which the life and legacy of the great Italian composer is reviewed and, as a complement, the screening of the film THE MISSIONwhose soundtrack was also in charge of the Italian genius.

In fact, the composer was on several occasions in the capital of Andalusia, as Moyano has recounted: “In 1988 he was present at the II International Film Music Meetings, organized by the Luis Cernuda Foundation. It was the first concert of his compositions conducted by maestro Morricone in Spain, with the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain, at the Lope de Vega Theater, and the recordings made of this event are still preserved. A decade later, in the year 1999, he went again hand in hand with the Diputación de Sevilla, to direct his compositions at the XII International Meeting of Cinematographic and Scenic Music, this time at the Maestranza Theater and with the Royal Symphony Orchestra of Seville. ”.

As regards the general programme, Mondays will be devoted to current spanish cinemaon Sundays, meanwhile, at cinema in original version with subtitles in Spanish, and the rest of the days of the week will be focused on international cinema dubbed into Spanish, where comedy, drama or thriller films converge.

In this section of Spanish cinema, great premieres of the national cinematographic panorama are found in #UnPatioDeCine, such as five wolvesby Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, the winner of this year’s Berlin Bear, directed by the young Carla Simón, Alcarrás, or the winner of the Goya in the category of Best Film of 2022, The Good Pattern.

As for international cinema, several of the best foreign films, many of them nominated for Oscars, will be screened at the Provincial Council’s Summer Cinema. Among them, the latest premiere of Wes Anderson, The French ChronicleKenneth Branagh’s raw account of the Northern Ireland conflict, Belfast, the nominee for best film in this edition of the Oscar Awards, The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier, the remake of the musical West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg, or the biopic dedicated to the father and coach of the Williams sisters, Williams method (don’t worry, on this occasion, Will Smith won’t go out to “beat” anyone).

This fantastic billboard is joined by the initiative of the Seville City Council, from the ICAS, together with the University of Seville through the CICUS and the Three Cultures Foundation, which promote a cycle of Gypsy Cinema: a proposal for the exhibition of audiovisual works made by, for and about Roma experiences, which responds to the need to promote knowledge of contemporary Roma artistic creation and practices and which allows us to situate ourselves in the praxis of promoting inclusive discourses of diversity culture, as Moyano announced.

At the same time, other summer film cycles are held in Seville, an example of the cultural cooperation between various institutions in the city. Two splendid films will be screened at the Diputación Summer Cinema, on the one hand, the Polish PAPUSZAcharacterized by careful photography, and directed by Joanna Kos and Krzysztof Krauze, and, on the other hand, the Italian film TO CIAMBRA, by Jonas Carpignano, both lesser-known films that have had little presence in the main distribution channels.

The commitment to the seventh art is a reality in the capital of Andalusia, and this is how Alejandro Moyano wanted to make it clear to close the event, emphasizing the importance of cinema in our society: “The Cinema It is a space to stimulate reflection and interest in current issues that deeply affect our society, and that responds to the sensitivity of citizens. For this reason, we program a wide variety of films that deal with aspects such as: emigration, family, adoption, adolescence, equality, gender, integration, xenophobia, resurgence of totalitarianism, religion or social exclusion groups. We propose to get to know other cultures through their films in their respective original languages ​​and deal with the culture, society and politics of our time, without neglecting humour, which is so difficult and so necessary today, and, of course, Also for love stories.