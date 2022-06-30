The action comedy that has ended the retirement of Cameron Diaz (and whose title could not be more accurate) – Movie News

The actress gave up acting about eight years ago, but this Netflix project has brought her back in front of the cameras. The actress will have Jamie Foxx as her co-star.

It was the year 2015 when Cameron Diaz released his last film. The musical annie It was the last time that the actress of mythical titles like Charlie’s Angels, My best friend’s Wedding Y Something happens with Mary appeared on the big screen. Eight years later and four since he officially announced his retirement from the world of cinema, Diaz returns to action.

The interpreter has joined back-to-action, a Netflix action comedy in which he shares a cast with Jamie Foxx. A couple of curiosities about this project: its title, which could not be more accurate, is translated into Spanish as “back in action” and Foxx was part of the cast of annie. Therefore, the new movie on the streaming platform of the great Jan seems to come full circle. Diaz said goodbye accompanied by Foxx and also returns with him. back-to-action is the third collaboration between both actors after Any Given Sunday and annie.

Details about the story that the Netflix film will tell are being kept under wraps, but Diaz has taken to his official Instagram account to share that he has joined the project. “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action! I can’t wait, it’s going to be great!”writes the actress.

Cameron Diaz reveals the reason she decided to quit acting

It was Foxx who broke the news through his Twitter account with a fun audio. The interpreter recorded a telephone conversation with Diaz in which the actress talks about how excited she is, but in which she also says that she does not know how to come back from her retirement. To help her, Foxx puts her in touch with Tom Brady, a football quarterback who retired earlier in the year and announced that he was playing again after a month. “I was talking to Jamie and she said you need some tips on how to ‘unretire’. I have some success with ‘unretire’.”Brady jokes.

Seth Gordon (modern-family) will be placed behind the cameras of back-to-action and Brendan O’Brien (damn neighbors) signs the script. At the moment the movie does not have a release date.

In 2020, Diaz spoke about why he had decided to retire from the world of cinema. “I decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had worked so hard for so long, working, making movies and it leaves you in the dust. I had no room for my personal life,” Diaz said in the Gwyneth Paltrow web series In Goop Health: The Sessions. “Peace. I got peace for my soul. I was finally taking care of myself”.

Above these lines, you can take a look at the behind-the-scenes report of Day shiftanother action comedy starring Foxx about a man who kills for a living vampires. The film premieres on Netflix on August 12.

