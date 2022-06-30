Tec de Monterrey School of Medicine in the Top 5 of the ENARM

The Medicine Schools of the Tec Campus Monterrey, Guadalajara and CDMX were positioned in the top 5 of the general average of medical knowledge.

The foregoing, according to the results of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021.

In the case of Tec de Monterrey students, the percentage of doctors accepted in the three EMCS locations is: Guadalajara and Mexico City with 82% and Monterrey with 62% to perform their specialty in Mexican places.

According to the statement from the Technological University of Monterrey, the Schools of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Monterrey, Guadalajara and CDMX were positioned within the first five places of the general average of medical knowledge, according to the results of the National Examination of Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021.

ENARM

The first test shared was carried out in 1977. The Postgraduate and Continuing Education Committee, created in 1984, is the body responsible for the organization, execution and evaluation of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM).

The first test shared was carried out in 1977. The Postgraduate and Continuing Education Committee, created in 1984, is the body responsible for the organization, execution and evaluation of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM).

Within its history, the biggest change occurred in 2008 when for the first time it was held in electronic format and so it has been ever since. It now consists of 450 questions, of which 400 correspond to clinical cases of the medical area presented in Spanish. While the remaining 50 are in English. Until now, they have been applied 46 editions of the ENARM and currently the ENARM offers an offer of 27 specialties that applicants can choose from. In all past editions it was a step that was done before presenting the exam and from this 2021 it will be a decision that can be taken after the test and when each doctor knows their final score.

In the case of Tec de Monterrey students, The percentage of doctors accepted in the three EMCS locations is: Guadalajara and Mexico City with 82% and Monterrey with 62%. to perform his specialty in Mexican squares.

According to Jorge E. Valdez García, dean of the EMCS “these results were obtained by the educational model, the accompaniment of the students throughout their career, as well as the evaluation models that take care of the quality of the education throughout the educational process. education”.

Gabriela Vázquez, dean of the Western Region of the EMCS commented that “it is a highly competitive test, therefore, the relevance of the program of each academic institution. In this case, at the national level, the medical schools of the Tec de Monterrey stand out, since there is not so much difference in the medical knowledge score. This speaks of the strength of the Institution in how it accompanies students during clinical cycles and how the experience of national and international exchange enhances academic quality”, she assured.

For Guillermo Domínguez, dean of the EMCS Mexico City Campus, “This evaluation reflects that graduates leave with sufficient preparation to be able to aspire to a postgraduate degree. Campus education is standardized, with training programs given to teachers, which is reflected in the good results of this evaluation”.

Manuel Pérez, dean of the Monterrey Region of the EMCS highlighted: “we have maintained a high level of selection for the exam with the students, positioning ourselves in the first places of the ENARM, without a doubt their talent can lead them to be successful and achieve great goals. ”.

