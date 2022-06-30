Summer cinemas at 21 degrees (or more)

Our colleague Braulio Ortiz already anticipated it here on June 14: the Cicus reopens its doors to the open-roof cinema, hopefully for many nights to those 21 degrees that promises the name of the already veteran cycle. A eclectic and varied programmingpay attention to the calendar illustrious disappeared and in collaboration with Filmoteca de Andalucía, the French Institute, the European Documentation Center or Icas, it will bring us during the month of July some mini-cycles such as the one dedicated to Terry Gilliaman illustrious member of the Monthy Pythons and highly original illustrator whose career has established him as a cult author with a cinema that moves between humor, fantasy, dystopian universes and surrealism. Brazilian (1985) is one of his masterpieces, a futuristic fable and orwellian where Robert de Niro and Jonathan Pryce join forces on an adventure through labyrinthine settings and impossible architectures. It will be seen on Thursday, July 7. A second film descends a bit to reality, although also in the key of a fable: the fisher king (1991) reunites Jeff Bridges and Robin Williams in their quixotic search for the Holy Grail through the streets of New York. It will be seen on the 20th.

Although it is not one of Saura’s or his own best films, Juan Diegowho died on April 28, the seventh day (2004) achieved notoriety in its crude recreation of the famous Puerto Hurraco crime and the confrontation between the Izquierdo brothers and their neighbors. The chronic crude of rural and atavistic Spain took shape in a dry and violent story where Diego or Victoria Abril transcended reasonable resemblances to elevate their characters to certain dramatic heights shakespearian. For July 12.









He also passed away a few weeks ago. Ray Liottadisturbing e actor intense presence who landed a deserved starring role as gangster Henry Hill from One of ours (1990), by Scorsese. your way of rise and fall in the criminal world and the story in the first person are already the highest marks in the career of one of the best filmmakers of our time. You can see it on the 21st.

Their 50th birthday is a good excuse to return (July 13) to the Rome (1972) from Fellini, lively, eternal and modern fresco of a city observed from autobiographical memory and strangeness. It also turns half a century Cabaret (1972), from Bob Fossemusical drama or dramatic musical set in the Germany of the Nazi rise with a Liza Minelli at its peak. It is screened on July 4, at 10:30 p.m.

An extraordinary diptych of french animation with The tales of the nightby master Michel Ocelot (July 14), and the tableauby Jean-François Laguionie (July 19), another dedicated to Roma cinema, with tarantos (1963), free and Flemish version of Romeo and Juliet directed by Rovira-Beleta and with the presence of Carmen Amaya (July 6), and the last spring (2020), by Isabel Lamberti (July 18); and a third dedicated to conflicts in Europe of today that includes Another roundthe award-winning film by Danish director Thomas Vinterberg about the ravages of alcohol (July 5), and the film by Coast-Gavras on Varoufakis and the recent Greek crisis behave like adults (2019, scheduled for the 11th.

Come to the patio of the repechages

The summer cinema of the Provincial Council of Seville (single sessions at 10:15 p.m. and popular prices at 4 euros), which for a few years now has become a good option for recover some important titles of the season in its balance between commercial cinema, author cinema or that european cinema who finds it increasingly difficult to last more than a week on the billboard.

The programming for the first week of July brings us the great winner of the last Goya awards, the good bossby Fernando León de Aranoa (days 1 and 4), a satirical comedy about the world of work seen through the eyes of a businessman (Javier Bardem) and his efforts to move the business forward without his personal life falling apart .

They also have two screenings (July 2 and 6) of the black and white autobiographical film with which Kenneth Branagh won the Oscar for best screenplay last March, Belfastand the extraordinary and vibrant remake of West Side Story by master Steven Spielberg (July 7 and 9).

Before, two of the best European films of 2021: Three floors, a choral portrait on the parent-child relationships of Nanni Moretti (day 5); Y great freedomby Sebastian Heise (day 3), winner of the Giraldillo de Oro and political plea against homophobia.

The premiere of the week: ‘Bergman’s Island’

the french Mia Hansen-Love (The future, Mayan) pays homage to the Swedish master Ingmar bergman and their domains in this unfolded story between a couple of filmmakers (Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps) in a work retreat on the island of Farö and the one made up of two other characters from a script in the process of being written. A film about mirrors between reality and fiction and on the influence of a landscape and cinephilia in sentimental relationships.