Spy x Family? Kaguya-sama? Vote for the best anime of spring 2022!
In no time we enter the summer season and it’s time to review what have been the big names of the last 3 months
The summer of anime is here, and I have at least released it by watching the first episode of the new anime “Bastard”, that the truth has not been bad at all. However, today I am not here to talk about the new, but about ‘the old’, and in fact things like part 1 of “Spy x Family” either Season 3 of “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” They are officially things of the past. Therefore, I want to take a look and that you tell me what has been the best anime we have seen in spring.
At the end of the article I will leave you with a survey in which you can vote according to your tastebut before that I leave you with a brief review of the different candidates that I propose for the occasion.
From Spy x Family to Kaguya-sama: Love is War; these have been the best spring anime
Kaguya-sama: Love is War (S3)
- if you ask me, I prefer Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The third season has been too special with everything we’ve seen so far.
- Romance, comedy, humor… it has been an incredible amalgam in which everything has culminated in a wonderful way. Honestly, she couldn’t ask for anything more, well yes, more anime and on top of that they have already confirmed it.
Spy x Family
- Spy x Family has had a dream debut as an anime in which it has met the best expectations that were placed on it.
- The animation has been great, something ‘easy’ with WIT Studio and CloverWorks, but The best thing of all has been meeting the Forgers and especially Anya.; what a cool character and cant wait to see more in part 2.
Komi Can’t Communicate (T2)
- Personally I love Komi Can’t Communicate, and I think her season 2 was just as great as the first (well, I haven’t finished it due to the delay of Netflix Spain, but there we are).
- Tadano and Komi are just an extremely nice duo. who gives me such good ‘vibes’ like Takagi and Nishikata from Takagi-san. Not to mention that the secondary ones that are introduced all have their ‘what’; a tremendously round slice-of-life, come on.
Kawaii dake ja Nai Shikimori-san
- Another slice-of-life of romance that this time has a not-so-seen formula: the boy is useless (mostly) while the girl is the boss of the neighborhood that does everything from 10. A crack that hardly exists.
- Although I have to say that sometimes this scenario is forced a lot, usually not bad at all as teenage slice-of-life. The little group of friends is nice and fun and has the occasional secondary that gives rise to really emotional scenes.
Summertime Render
- I’m sorry, but I can’t offer you anything of value about this anime, basically because from the prison of Disney + Spain does not escape or Nicolas Cage starring in a movie about a prison break.
- All I know is that it has been one of the favorites of a large part of the spring audience of anime. The truth, desire to see it are few.
ao ashi
- A football anime, but for real. Yes, the protagonist has an innate talent for spectacular football, but there is much more to it.
- Ao Ashi gets it; he understands that football is not easy nor is it learned in two days to start scoring only Chilean. It is a story of sacrifice, friendship and personal development. It is football, but at the same time much more than football.
Love After World Domination
- Has been of my personal favorites from spring anime. I literally went from having no idea what it was to being wowed by the first trailer, and then watching the anime has been fantasy.
- Fudo and Desumi are a lovely and tremendously strange couple. I mean, we’re in a Power Rangers parody but with romance. Someone tell me what can go wrong here, because I haven’t found it yet.
Tomodachi Game
- Another anime that I have not seen this season but in this case by choice. It is not a genre that appeals to me much, but what has become clear to me is that if you like the ‘Death Game’ theme, you should give it a try.
- As an extra in favor, its protagonist has become a tremendously popular character. You’ll have done quite well for it to go up like foam the way you did.
Dance Dance Dancer
- It has a treatment of its particular topic similar to Ao Ashi; yes, this is a dance anime and more specifically ballet, but at the same time it is much more than ballet.
- Trauma from the past, personal discovery, repressed desires… the first season of Dance Dance Danseur is an exploration that goes far beyond dance that MAPPA offers us. Again, another that I have loved in recent months.
Vote
And after giving you a little beating, I finally leave you with poll for voting for the best anime of spring 2022:
I know that even with all the animes that I have included in the survey, someone may find that someone is missing that has shone with its own light. If so, don’t hesitate to comment with your favorite; my opinion is not omnipotent, I am just a faithful servant of the anime.