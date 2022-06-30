Spy x Family? Kaguya-sama? Vote for the best anime of spring 2022!

The summer of anime is here, and I have at least released it by watching the first episode of the new anime “Bastard”, that the truth has not been bad at all. However, today I am not here to talk about the new, but about ‘the old’, and in fact things like part 1 of “Spy x Family” either Season 3 of “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” They are officially things of the past. Therefore, I want to take a look and that you tell me what has been the best anime we have seen in spring.

At the end of the article I will leave you with a survey in which you can vote according to your tastebut before that I leave you with a brief review of the different candidates that I propose for the occasion.

From Spy x Family to Kaguya-sama: Love is War; these have been the best spring anime

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (S3)

if you ask me, I prefer Kaguya-sama: Love is War . The third season has been too special with everything we’ve seen so far.

. The third season has been too special with everything we’ve seen so far. Romance, comedy, humor… it has been an incredible amalgam in which everything has culminated in a wonderful way. Honestly, she couldn’t ask for anything more, well yes, more anime and on top of that they have already confirmed it.

Spy x Family

Spy x Family has had a dream debut as an anime in which it has met the best expectations that were placed on it.

as an anime in which it has met the best expectations that were placed on it. The animation has been great, something ‘easy’ with WIT Studio and CloverWorks, but The best thing of all has been meeting the Forgers and especially Anya.; what a cool character and cant wait to see more in part 2.

Komi Can’t Communicate (T2)

Personally I love Komi Can’t Communicate, and I think her season 2 was just as great as the first (well, I haven’t finished it due to the delay of Netflix Spain, but there we are).

(well, I haven’t finished it due to the delay of Netflix Spain, but there we are). Tadano and Komi are just an extremely nice duo. who gives me such good ‘vibes’ like Takagi and Nishikata from Takagi-san. Not to mention that the secondary ones that are introduced all have their ‘what’; a tremendously round slice-of-life, come on.

Kawaii dake ja Nai Shikimori-san

Another slice-of-life of romance that this time has a not-so-seen formula: the boy is useless (mostly) while the girl is the boss of the neighborhood that does everything from 10. A crack that hardly exists.

that does everything from 10. A crack that hardly exists. Although I have to say that sometimes this scenario is forced a lot, usually not bad at all as teenage slice-of-life. The little group of friends is nice and fun and has the occasional secondary that gives rise to really emotional scenes.

Summertime Render

I’m sorry, but I can’t offer you anything of value about this anime, basically because from the prison of Disney + Spain does not escape or Nicolas Cage starring in a movie about a prison break .

. All I know is that it has been one of the favorites of a large part of the spring audience of anime. The truth, desire to see it are few.

ao ashi

A football anime, but for real . Yes, the protagonist has an innate talent for spectacular football, but there is much more to it.

. Yes, the protagonist has an innate talent for spectacular football, but there is much more to it. Ao Ashi gets it; he understands that football is not easy nor is it learned in two days to start scoring only Chilean. It is a story of sacrifice, friendship and personal development. It is football, but at the same time much more than football.

Love After World Domination

Has been of my personal favorites from spring anime . I literally went from having no idea what it was to being wowed by the first trailer, and then watching the anime has been fantasy.

. I literally went from having no idea what it was to being wowed by the first trailer, and then watching the anime has been fantasy. Fudo and Desumi are a lovely and tremendously strange couple. I mean, we’re in a Power Rangers parody but with romance. Someone tell me what can go wrong here, because I haven’t found it yet.

Tomodachi Game

Another anime that I have not seen this season but in this case by choice. It is not a genre that appeals to me much, but what has become clear to me is that if you like the ‘Death Game’ theme, you should give it a try .

. As an extra in favor, its protagonist has become a tremendously popular character. You’ll have done quite well for it to go up like foam the way you did.

Dance Dance Dancer

It has a treatment of its particular topic similar to Ao Ashi; yes, this is a dance anime and more specifically ballet, but at the same time it is much more than ballet .

. Trauma from the past, personal discovery, repressed desires… the first season of Dance Dance Danseur is an exploration that goes far beyond dance that MAPPA offers us. Again, another that I have loved in recent months.

Vote

And after giving you a little beating, I finally leave you with poll for voting for the best anime of spring 2022:

I know that even with all the animes that I have included in the survey, someone may find that someone is missing that has shone with its own light. If so, don’t hesitate to comment with your favorite; my opinion is not omnipotent, I am just a faithful servant of the anime.