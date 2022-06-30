Songs that Sia wrote for other artists, but were rejected – Metro World News

Yes is one of the singers and most successful Australian songwriters today, thanks to his extravagant personality and his music that has conquered dozens of fans.

There are some songs that the artist has managed to turn into hits, but which, curiously, they were rejected by some of their colleagues.

So we show you which songs were written by Sia for other singers.

“Bird Set Free”

This theme was composed for Rihanna to give her voice, but the artist rejected it because she did not like it.

The composition was even taken into account to be one of the main themes of the movie “Pitch Perfect”, but in the end they decided to opt for “Flashlight”, which also featured Sia along with Christian Guzmán, Jason Moore and Sam Smith.

“Space Between” and “Cheap Thrills”

These other two songs were also rejected by Rihanna and Sia did not take long to decide to interpret them herself.

“Alive”

This single was created for Adele to bring to life, but, when listening to the demo, the British singer preferred not to do it.

So Sia decided to take the proposal to Rihanna, but in the end she preferred not to do it and keep the theme, making it a success.

“Cheap Thrills”

again, Rihanna and Adele rejected this topic and the Australian artist ultimately decided to give her creation a voice.

“Unstoppable”

It is one of the most representative singles in Sia’s career, although she was about to not interpret it, because before he had offered it to Katy Perry and Demi Lovato, but they both said no.

“Move Your Body”

The composer thought that this theme was ideal for Shakira and decided to offer them, but the Colombian said no.

Listening to the song, it is perceived that, possibly, Sia wrote the song inspired by the style of her colleague.

