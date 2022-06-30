Short summer haircuts, three looks to try now

Short summer haircuts, three ideas for the head

It’s hot. Very hot. And some, even those with long hair, suddenly have the flicker to give us a cut. So we couldn’t help but identify three short haircuts for you freshly trimmed, directly on the models’ hair. For many it may seem scary to take the plunge towards short haircuts, although a good scissor cut once in a while is not only good for itself (and you don’t necessarily have to get your hair cut after a disappointment at work or a love breakup), to renew itself, but it is also good for the hair itself, to revive damaged ends and lengths, so as to make them grow back stronger, healthier and brighter. The power of these three short haircuts for summer isn’t just making us feel like new. They are three beautiful and stylish anti-heat looks. For the brave, we advise you to cut without thinking too much.

Sharp bob

The short even bob, spotted on model Jill Kortleve at the Max Mara Resort 2023 fashion show in Lisbon, is the cut that will dominate our summer. Already famous in the Novata years – do you remember Winona Ryders? – is the rounded version and clean of the short bob, with the tips combed inwards and a length that exceeds the jaw just by a few centimeters. Its secret is that it is free of scaling, ideal if worn with a parting in the middle, and perfect for those with a round or oval face and thick hair. The version proposed by Max Mara is also beautiful: with straight tips and in sleek version, slightly wavy.

Model Jill Kortleve on the catwalk of the Max Mara Resort 2023 fashion show

Mixie reloaded

There has been a lot of talk about the mixie, which is the latest version of the famous nineties pixie, characterized by longer and more disheveled back locks than the tufts that frame the oval on the front. Surely, compared to a sharp bob, this short haircut carries a greater risk, even if it is very versatile and easy to style. In practice it is a more relaxed version of the transgressive mulletbrought to the fore last summer by Úrsula Corberó and Miley Cyrus, precisely because of its malleability to adapt even to naturally wavy hair or curls. Beautiful version of the model Zinnia Kumarwho debuted as a front row guest at Jacquemus’ Le Papier show, with a mixie reloaded. Her short cut involves micro scaling on the whole part of the front nape, with a slightly hinted fringe, all parade, and longer contours from the ears to the neck. An ideal look for those who want to give a radical cut to their head but without messing up their ideas too much.