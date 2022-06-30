She died at the age of 94 and Amy Adams played her in a movie – Revista Para Ti

The painter became one of the most important artists of the sixties and became a true icon.

He was 94 years old, his legacy will be invaluable and without a doubt he marked a before and after. The death of Margaret Keane It saddened the entire show business. The woman was 94 years old and died at her California mansion after have suffered from heart failure. Five years ago he needed oxygen permanently to be able to live.

The artist took her first drawing classes at an institute in Nashville, the city where she was born in 1927: Since she was a girl, she gained fame for being the girl who made sketches of angels with big eyes, something that became a hallmark of her work.

The paths of art led her to form a deep love affair with Walter Keane, a real estate consultant who was a fan of painting and helped her in the marketing of her pieces until she painted her first work in 1959.

There was a time when he was more famous than her: although the paintings had a great impact in the sixties, the revenue was taken by her husband because she felt that a woman would not have as much success as a man. and he proclaimed himself as the painter of the same.

But all this idyllic relationship almost ends in tragedy when Walter Keane threatens to kill his wife and two daughters. Five years later they divorced and there came all the litigation for the right to the works.

Knowing that she was the real author, she challenged him to paint in public. She didn’t show up and she ended up showing who she was.

The movie of his life, played by Amy Adams

In 2015, “Big eyes” was released, the film that narrates the life of the artist characterized by painting children with big eyes. Amy Adams put herself in the shoes of the painter and Christoph Waltz did the same for her with the character of her husband.