Shakira and Piqué separated: why the singer does not want to live with her children in Barcelona | Gerard Pique | Spain | Famous

The controversial separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué for an alleged infidelity on the part of the FC Barcelona player continues to generate changes in his family. The Colombian singer would be packing her suitcases and that of her children to leave Spain in order to get away from the public eye.

The decision of the interpreter of “I congratulate you” would have also been made to prioritize her career, and now she would become a neighbor of Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

Shakira and Piqué separate after 12 years of relationship

Shakira and Gerard Piqué they announced on June 4 the end of their relationship, over 12 years old and with two children in common.

It was through her advertising agency that the artist made the end of the romance official. In a brief message, the barranquillera stated that the separation was going to be carried out peacefully in order to prioritize the well-being of her little ones.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that privacy be respected,” the letter reads.

Shakira and Piqué were seen together at various sporting events Photo: AFP

Shakira and Piqué would have broken up due to infidelity

Shakira (45) and Gerard Piqué (35) never thought of getting married throughout their relationship, as the Colombian singer stated on several occasions. Days before their separation was known, several media outlets spread rumors that the couple had been going through a sentimental crisis due to infidelity by the Spanish footballer.

Recently, the player was caught with a young woman in a Spanish nightclub. However, so far, the barranquillera has not referred to these rumors.

Gerard Piqué and the young woman with whom he would have had a relationship for several months.

Why does Shakira want to move from Barcelona?

Prioritize your music career

Shakira would be looking to leave behind everything related to her relationship with Gerard Piqué and for this reason she is already focused on her artistic future and her family life together with her two children. Her ideal destination would be outside of Spain.

With this decision, the artist plans to work one hundred percent on her musical career and at the same time not be so far from her children, whom she left in Barcelona for several months due to her work commitments. The singer also put on the table the opportunity to offer the soccer player a wide margin so that she can visit the children.

Live in your Miami home

The singer Shakira would already be analyzing, together with her law firm, taking her children, Milan and Sasha, 9 and 7 years old, respectively, to live in the United States, the mecca of the entertainment industry.

The plan is to reside in the ostentatious mansion that the composer owns in Miami. The building consists of 750 m² and is valued above $12 million. Also, his neighbors would be big celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon.

Shakira’s mansion is located in one of the most desirable areas of Miami. GTRES

Piqué does not want to get away from his children

According to various Spanish media, Gerard Piqué would not agree with Shakira’s position. The FC Barcelona defender does not want her children to lose their comfort in Barcelona and move away from the environment they have known since they were born.

His legal defense would also be formalizing a proposal to send it to the singer with the aim that both reach a fair agreement.