Shakira and Piqué negotiate the future of their children: Miami or Barcelona

The separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué is, without a doubt, the most media break of this 2022. Perhaps of the last five years. After 12 years living together in Barcelona and with two children in common, they face a thorny challenge: to sign the end of their story in the way that is least harmful to their children, Milan (9) and Sasha (7). The custody regime for minors is being decided these days and as you have learned The vanguard According to sources close to the couple themselves, two reputable law firms are in charge of reaching a peace agreement: Shakira has placed her interests in the hands of Pilar Mañé’s law firm, while Gerard Piqué has trusted Tamborero Abogados, who successfully processed the appeal of Arantxa Sánchez Vicario on her divorce in Spain.

Both teams are leaders in their field of work and their reputation has led them to face each other not infrequently in the courts of Barcelona representing well-known clients. This time it is an epic duel.

First swords in this area

For twelve years they have been a perfectly stable couple. Sergio R. Moreno

The broken couple has exhausted days negotiating under the supervision and advice of legal experts in different matters but, given the lack of agreement, each one decided to appoint their own team. Right now the scenario is that of a chess game in which each carefully measures how to move their pieces. Shakira has proposed taking the children to Miami with her and settling there in order to revitalize a recording career conditioned for almost 12 years to live in Spain linked to a romantic relationship that now no longer exists. In exchange, she would offer Piqué a very extensive visitation regime.

It is the epicenter of Latin music

The Blaugrana defender does not intend to give in to the pretensions of his ex: he argues that the roots of the minors in Barcelona is a fundamental reason for not transferring them to Miami. GTRES

The footballer is not satisfied that Milan and Sasha, 9 and 7 years old, respectively, live on the other side of the Atlantic, lose their roots in Barcelona and say goodbye to the environment they have known since they were born. At this time the positions are radically opposite, although both agree that it is imperative to continue negotiating to achieve an understanding for the good of minors, which includes the imminent distribution of summer vacations.

In Miami, the epicenter of Latin music, Shakira owns a superb mansion –valued at ten million euros– that she planned to sell but has already withdrawn from the market. Among her select neighbors are Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and Matt Damon.

a civilized struggle

Shakira, along with Jennifer Lopez in February 2020 during the famous Superbowl final held in Miami (Florida, USA) AFP

Shakira is spending a few days in Cantabria with the children; she has been seen there practicing surfing on Oyambre beach, while Gerard Piqué is also outside of Barcelona. Although it is not easy and both will have to give in, the negotiation is proceeding in a perfectly civilized manner and, according to these same sources, it is very possible that they will reach an agreement next week. Both the artist and the athlete agree on the well-being of children as the supreme interest and that getting involved in a lawsuit does not benefit anyone.

About the ultimate reason for the breakup

Gerard Piqué is a key footballer at FC Barcelona but also a prosperous businessman in the technology sector, apart from other businesses. GTRES

The former couple made their breakup public on June 4 through a jointly signed statement. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”. This time the previous rumors were loaded with certainty and they decided to step out: Piqué had moved to his bachelor apartment on Muntaner Street and the media were struggling to identify who the third person was, if there was one.

None has spoken about it and there is no forecast that they will change course, although the personal environments of each one provide complementary information: he would have been wanting to make a de facto separation public for some time, while the Colombian artist was reluctant to sign an epilogue.