Salud Sonora recommends eating a healthy diet

Hermosillo, Sonora; June 30, 2022.- To avoid obesity and other chronic diseases, the Ministry of Health (SSA) recommended that Sonorans improve their eating habits, and that these are rich in consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

The health agency added that healthy foods don’t have to be bland, unappealing or expensive, as you can start by avoiding or reducing foods that are high in fat, salt or sugar, making gradual changes in your diet, which will help. to improve health.

He indicated that it is important to know the size of food portions and to know how many should be eaten in each food group, which will favor the maintenance of a healthy weight and prevent diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, cholesterol, among others.

The SSA pointed out that a good diet must be accompanied by physical activity, since it improves health and reduces the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, some types of cancer and more; therefore, he recommended starting with a physical activity program, selecting an activity you enjoy and starting small, gradually increasing the amount and frequency of physical activity.

He added that it is possible to start with simple actions, such as using the stairs instead of the elevator; walk in the evenings in safe areas and do it after dinner.

To take care of health, the medical institution asked Sonorans to have breakfast every day, try to drink eight glasses of water a day and drink more water than sugary drinks; set meal times and include a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables every day.