Ricciardo and Hulu seek writers for a new F1 TV series

the hollywoodreporter has revealed on Monday that Hulu has been the latest streaming company to take an interest in the recent spike in interest in Formula 1 and will produce a new series focused on motorsport’s top flight.

Daniel Ricciardo shared the news from his personal Instagram account on Monday night, accompanied by a happy face emoji, though his role in the project is unclear.

According to an initial report, the series will be scripted, will be divided into 30-minute episodes, and is currently “in the early stages of development.” It is also known that several production companies affiliated with Disney Others involved in the project include ABC Signature, Lionsgate TV and Temple Hill.

Internal details of the project are still “kept under wraps” at this time, but according to the report, writers are being sought.

the series of Huluanother streaming giant, would become the latest in a wave of shows and movies set in F1 and motorsports in general, building on its success Drive to Survive in Netflix and the rise of the category in general.

Seven-time F1 world champion and current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is also working on a kind of documentary series with AppleTVwhich will show the normally hidden habits of the British driver and his team.

In turn, Apple is also working on the creation of a film set in Formula 1 starring Brad Pitt which will include the participation of hamilton.

Hollywood producer, Michael Mann, is also currently working on a big-budget biopic that will feature the legend of Enzo Ferrari, with talents including Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. It will be the continuation of Le Mans ’66, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, which premiered in 2019 and portrayed the fight between Ford and Ferrari in the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Drive to Survive is currently filming its fifth season, whose premiere is scheduled for next year, before the action starts in 2023 and, in turn, a sixth season has already been confirmed to be released in 2024 .

The fourth season of DTS on Netflix premiered last March and became the most successful in terms of numbers in the history of the series, which demonstrates its continued rise.