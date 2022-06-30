Potpourri: from the firm step of Anya Taylor-Joy in Hollywood to the new project of Millie Bobby Brown

Anya Taylor-Joy joins the Hollywood Film Academy. With the aim of increasing the cultural and generational diversity of the institution that organizes the Oscars, yesterday its directors announced the long list of 397 artists and members of the film industry who were invited to join their ranks.

They include recent winners of the golden statuette as the actors Ariana DeBose (Love without barriers) and Troy Kotsur (coda), and musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connellawarded for the song from the latest James Bond film.

In addition, the invitation reached some of the most outstanding performers of the last year such as Anya Taylor-Joy (the soho mystery), Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Jessie Buckley (the dark daughter), Robin deJesus (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)and the nominees Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee (the power of the dog). As reported by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the list of new guests to its ranks is made up of a 44% women, 37% minorities and 50% foreigners representing 54 different countries.

Baz Luhrmann returns to Australia. The director of the imminent Elvisthe biopic of the king of rock and roll that will hit Argentine theaters on July 14, will return to its roots for a new miniseries that will be seen on the Star+ streaming platform.

As explained by the director when announcing the project entitled Faraway Downsthe six-episode fiction will be made up entirely of the material that he himself filmed for the film Australia 2008, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. The idea is to re-edit the scenes shot back then, add a new ending and add an updated soundtrack. At the time of the film’s release, Luhrmann had revealed that he had filmed three alternative endings to the love story between the English aristocrat played by Kidman and the cowboy played by Jackman.

“Originally I had thought of doing an epic in the style of gone With the Wind with a twist using romance and drama to put the history of Australia’s native nations and the painful wound their persecution left behind into Australian history. Although the original film remains, there is another story with different layers, details and different narratives that are better adapted to the episodic structure of a series. from the same material Faraway Downs it is a new version of Australia that the spectators will be able to discover”, explained the director who for now has not yet revealed the release date of the miniseries or mentioned if the stars of the film are involved in the project.

Molly Bobby Brown on her way to the future. A couple of days before the premiere of the last two episodes of the fourth season of strange thingyes, it was confirmed next project of the young protagonist, also with Netflix. After six months of negotiations, the platform finally announced that Brown will lead The Electric Statea science fiction film to be directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work in the movies Avengers: Infinity Wars Y end game.

With a budget that, as reported The Hollywood Reporter, exceeds 200 million dollars, the film that will start shooting in October is based on the novel by Simon Stalenhagthe writer and plastic artist who also wrote the book Tales From the Loop, later adapted as an Amazon Prime Video miniseries. In the story that takes place in the future with retro elements, Brown will play an orphaned teenager who travels through the American West in the company of a robot and an eccentric homeless man -Chris Pratt is close to embodying him-, in search of her younger brother.

Jodie Foster, a detective in the cold. With the fourth season of the anthology series True Detective underway details about the plot of the series were released which will now star Jodie Foster. Unlike the three previous installments of the fiction created by Nic Pizzollato, this time the program not only has a subtitle, Night Countrybut it will also take place in a very different scenario.