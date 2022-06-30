Paul Rudd Addresses the Craziest Theory About Ant-Man and Thanos’ Death – Movie News

One of the most famous theories among fans has Ant-Man entering Thanos’s butt and killing him by becoming giant. Well, we finally have an answer from Paul Rudd.

Avengers: Endgame demonstrated the might of Thanos (Josh Brolin), for a moment it seemed that the greatest heroes on Earth would not be able to defeat him, not even Captain America (Chris Evans) or Thor (Chris Hemsworth); it was the sacrifice of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) who made it possible, although there is a fan theory that contemplates Ant Man (Paul Rudd) entering the villain’s rectum, killing him in the process.

We know, a disgusting theory, but theoretically effective, because Ant-Man is capable of changing size and becoming giant. And recently the protagonist of Ghostbusters: Legacy, he finally broached the subject and seemed to disagree about two things.



During the Disney Wish cruise, the gastronomic adventure took place Avengers: Quantum Encounterwhere Paul Rudd and his co-star in Ant-Man and the WaspEvangeline Lilly, appeared in a video in which the actor mentioned the following: Hi, I’m Scott Lang, but you may know me as Ant-Man..

“Look, before we get started, let me just bring up a subject. There’s a lot of talk out there asking why I didn’t just shrink down, go in there and uh…kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, it’s disgusting. Second, it is much more complicated than that. Let me explain…“, At that moment, he was interrupted by his companion to make sure that the family cruise did not take a turn of no return.

For reasons of drama and, of course, comedy, we couldn’t hear the second argument and the most elaborate one by Scott Lang. However, we must recognize that the famous fandom theory is already part of the Marvel canon; maybe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the subject is resumed and we learn a little more about the anatomy of Thanos.