Not even the actors remember well how the mythical scene of Ian Malcolm shirtless in Jurassic Park came about

Almost 30 years have passed since Steven Spielberg picked up the iconic novel by Michael Crichton of Jurassic Park and adapt it to the big screen. Jurassic Park was a cultural revolution in 1993, with some of the most iconic scenes in the history of cinema.

One would think that we mean the Tyrannosaurus chasing the Jeep or making an appearance for the first time in the film, however, it is not like that. The most remembered scene from Jurassic Park is easily the one with Jeff Goldblum lying down with his shirt open.

He is an internet meme, and became a statue in London at the time. Goldblum’s charisma, in and out of the film, lent power to the character of Ian Malcolm most amazing.

Speaking recently with SiriusXM, Jeff Goldblum has reminisced about that iconic scene from Jurassic Park. The actor claims that he did not remember that the scene took place after Ian Malcolm was injured, which is why his shirt was open.

The actor did not remember that his character was being treated, nor that there were bandages to treat his injuries during the scene.

Laura Dern It reminded him of what happened, although the actor is not completely clear about everything. He also remembers that nobody asked Steven Spielberg for permission to film the scene “showing more than necessary”, since it was something that was not reflected in the script.

Well, the scene was filmed, Spielberg didn’t complain, and the rest is history. It’s hard to browse the internet and not have come across the shirtless Ian Malcolm meme at some point.

Jurassic World Dominion has put an end to the Jurassic saga this month, at least as far as the events of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World are concerned.

However, Cretaceous Camp still has its end pending on Netflix, serving as a link with the rest of the franchise.