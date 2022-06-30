Netflix brings Cameron Diaz out of retirement

// By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

Netflix as a streaming giant has been allowed to bring actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds (among others) to the original production of their movies. The result in quality in these is uneven, but it always attracts attention.

Now the streaming giant scores a new name and a feat, by bringing the actress out of retirement Mad About Mary (1998)Cameron Diaz, who will star in an action comedy alongside Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

The news of Diaz’s return was made known through the actor’s social networks from Ray (2004), where Jamie publishes an alleged call he had with the actress. In the audio Cameron says that she is very nervous and that she doesn’t know how to do this (come out of retirement). Jamie then comments that she is going to connect the call with someone who can give her advice on the matter. The third turns out to be NFL player Tom Brady, who tells Cameron that he can give him some tips on how to come back.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Cameron Díaz later answered in networks “@IamJamieFoxx only you could get me back in action! I can’t wait, it’s going to be great!”

The actress worked for the last time on the big screen in 2014 in the movie Annie, although she made her retirement official until 2018. Cameron Diaz established herself as one of the most striking actresses in Hollywood since her debut with Jim Carrey in The Mask (1994) already Throughout his career he achieved success as Do you want to be John Malkovich? (1999), Charlie’s Angels (2000), Shrek (2001), Gangs of New York (2002), and There’s Something About Mary (1998).