Natalie Portman Split With Marvel In 2013, But She’s Back With ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ For Good Reason – CINEMABLEND

The actress did not appear in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ after a bad experience in ‘The Dark World’, but all that is now behind her.

Natalie Portman premiered in 2013 Thor: The Dark World and left Marvel without looking back. did not appear in Thor: Ragnarök -although there is a very small mention that his relationship with the God of Thunder did not go well- and he would not have appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder if not for the power of conviction of the director, Taika Waititi. He knew there was a great story to be told about Jane Foster, and when he put it to her, Portman returned to the most famous cinematic universe on the screen.

During his speech at the press conference for the fourth installment of Thor, love and thunder, the actress has explained how her vision of the world of superheroes has changed over the years. She no longer has anything to do with the movies that she used to do the first times she played Jane Foster and she confesses that she saw what she was offered to appear in the new installment of the UCM as a great opportunity.

It was an opportunity, first, to explore in an incredible way a female superhero who can be vulnerable and fragile and find strength in that, to be more of a human that I can connect with. Then too, I think it gave me a renewed respect for what Chris has done. [Hemsworth] throughout this decade

Portman has never spoken badly about Marvel publicly, but in 2011 The Hollywood Reporter published the differences that had arisen between the actress and the study. When she signed on to appear in the Thor sequel, The dark world, did it because Patty Jenkins was the director and she wanted to push the female vision in the genre -it was going to be the first superhero movie directed by a woman-. Following Jenkins’s departure from the project, Portman was disappointed, and as she was contemplating leaving acting temporarily to take care of her family, she believed it was the perfect time for her.

Why Natalie Portman left Marvel and what she did until she returned with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Years later, Taika Waititi came to Marvel. He knew very well what he wanted to do and for that he needed Jane Foster. “Are you interested in coming back but doing something completely different?” he asked the actress. Some of what she presented to him would please Portman, which we will be able to see on the big screen from July 8 with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Natalie Portman as the new Thor?

In Thor: Love and Thunderthe protagonist of Annihilation dons the Mighty Thor suit and takes command of Mjölnir. A unique moment for the audience and also for her, who experienced it as something surreal. “It was wild [ponerme el traje de Thor]after watching Chris wear it for so many years and then trying the version on myself. Putting on the bracelets, the boots and everything was quite surreal the first time.”be honest.

To bring to life the heroine of the new studio film, Natalie Portman has undergone intense training. Like her classmates, she has taken up weightlifting to take on the presence that only people with superpowers have. This has led him to admire much more what Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, Valkyrie, do in the film. “I see all the work that goes into it and I don’t think I was aware when I was the girl in the first installment. I didn’t see everything that was going on behind the scenes. Now I’ve gotten into the choreography, the training and all that. It’s triple the work I did before“, assures in the press conference.

All set, therefore, for the return to the MCU through the front door of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, now also known as Mighty Thor, in Thor: Love and Thunder. In theaters July 8.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter