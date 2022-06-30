More details on Toyota’s upcoming compact pickup

Toyota continues to analyze launching a pick-up that is positioned one step below the Hilux or Tacoma (in North American markets), with the aim of not being left behind in a segment that little by little seems to grow more and more.

Ford Maverick, Fiat Toro, Renault Oroch, Hyundai Santa Cruz and soon Chevrolet Montana They are some of the references that already play or will play hard in the monocoque trucks.

The segment of compact pick-ups continues to populate slowly and Toyota will seek to replicate the knowledge it already has with the Tundra and the medium-sized ones (Hilux and Tacoma) to launch a model with similar characteristics, but smaller.



Jack Hollis, vice president of automotive operations for the Japanese brand, revealed to Automotive News that “There is room” to launch a vehicle of these dimensions.

From the Japanese brand indicate that they already have big trucks (medium and full-size) and one of the alternatives that remains is to bet on smaller segments.

“We’ve reached a point where we can’t grow, frankly, because of garage capacity. (because of the large dimensions of current models), or the ability to fit in a garage, and that’s a big selling point,” said Cooper Ericksen, vice president of product planning and development for Toyota USA, according to Cars Guide.



“How big will that segment be? I do not know but it is something that we must analyze and determine if it is an area in which we should play”, he added. Most likely, this potential pick-up has a TNGA modular platform, the same one that Corolla, Corolla Cross, RAV4, among others, currently has, among others, it is even expected that the next Hilux has a special derivative (TNGA-F).

From the Japanese brand they indicate that good interior space will surely be needed. The idea would be to develop a “boxed SUV”. For more details, I click here.