Meet the most mobster car of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

better known as The rock, Dwayne Johnson stands out for having worked in all kinds of films. He participated in children’s films of the company Disney What Jumanji and gave life to the role of Hobbs in the American saga, Fast and Furious. Thanks to this last character, the actor developed a great fondness for elegant and high-end cars.

If you follow La Roca on his social networks, you will have already noticed his huge car collection that has not stopped growing through the successful years of his career. Since ferrari until Lamborghini and going through porsche, the American actor has managed to give himself all possible luxuries. However, there is one among them that stands out for the mobish tinge it gives to the celebrity garage.

Its about Rolls Royce Wraith. this car was one of the first that Dwayne acquired since his success hit the big screen. He has been seen behind the wheel of this machine through the streets of Los Angeles stealing all eyes for the style and elegance of this model.

East sports car presents a 6.6L V12 engine which gives it a power of 624 horsepower. Also, travel to a maximum speed of 250 km/h. This Rolls has the specialty of being the most powerful and one of the fastestbeing able to reach a acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. The value of a car like this is approximately 340 thousand dollars.

The Californian has definitely managed to own every style of car he pleases. It has been seen many times suit dress combining with the elegance that prevails in its amazing collection. Clearly, La Roca is on par with these incredibly fast machines.