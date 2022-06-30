Medical cannabis companies found an association

A laboratory studies cannabis as a therapeutic alternative.

The landing of medical cannabis has been approved by the Congress of Deputies and, after that, the companies in the sector begin to take positions and organize themselves. A big step in this direction has been the constitution of the “Business Association of Medicinal Cannabis of Spain”in acronyms aecame.

Its foundation and officialization is referred to this Thursday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), where the companies that are part of it and the promoters and representatives in front of each of them:

Rafael Dapena Tiana on behalf of Bhalutek Sens SL

Luis Comas Gómez on behalf of Canamedics Labs SL

Antonio Sancho López on behalf of Mifco Biobrands SL

Blas Jesús Camacho González on behalf of Cannabasa Agro and Pharma SL

Carlos Ferreiro Vera on behalf of Phytoplant Research SLU

Iker Val Valverde on behalf of Sovereign Fields SL

Pablo Sancho Martínez-Pardo on behalf of Medical PlantsSLU

Statewidethe association will bring together the representation and defense of the interests of a group of companies that in the coming months will participate in the arrival of medical cannabis to patients who are so prescribed.

Medicinal cannabis in Spain: prescription and conditions

And it is that on June 27, the Health Commission of the Congress of Deputies gave the green light to the opinion for the regulation of medicinal cannabis for therapeutic purposes. As stated in the report, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) will now have a period of six months to collect these recommendations and “allow the availability in the pharmaceutical market of extracts or standardized preparations of cannabis”.

However, the text does propose a cannabis regulation model that focuses on hospital pharmacy services, which will be the ones to develop “magistral formulas from extracts or standardized preparations of cannabis for direct use in certain cases, ensuring its stability and uniformity”.

Specifically, the document establishes that these preparations should delivered “from the pharmacy network of the health system, preferably in hospital pharmacies and exploring the alternative of community pharmacies that may qualify.”

The prompt list for which the use of therapeutic cannabis is endorsed is composed of “spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis, some forms of epilepsy, nausea and vomiting derived from chemotherapy, endometriosis, cancer pain and chronic non-cancer pain (including neuropathic pain )”.

The prescription should be carried out “exclusively” by health professionals “in a context free of potential conflicts of interest, such as that offered by health services”, and “preferably” by medical specialists.